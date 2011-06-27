Used 2008 Toyota Tacoma Consumer Reviews

Never Buying Toyota Again perfect-storm , 08/26/2009 21 of 22 people found this review helpful I purchased my 2008 Tacoma 4x4 intending to keep it a long time as they are supposedly known for reliability. Mechanically, the truck was fine and had no issues. I liked the truck and enjoyed driving it. Fuel mileage was OK with an average of 17 to 18 mixed city and highway driving. On the highway, it would get 20mpg if you stay under 70mph. I recently got rid of the truck as the frame was rusting excessively. I have never driven it on a salted road and I did not park it anywhere near the coast. Toyota's rep was extremely condescending and absolutely refused to do anything. No treatment, no coating, NOTHING! Check toyota frame rust issues and realize the problem still exists in '08. Report Abuse

Good truck, disappointed in 6 speed gearbox gazzbc , 04/25/2014 V6 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I bought this truck second-hand to tow a 23' trailer, weighing 5500 pounds loaded. The truck is underpowered for what I'm asking it to do, but gets the job done. Just don't expect to win any drag races. The Sport package handles extremely well for a 4wd live rear axle truck, and is stable towing even with P rated tires. *Update* - upgraded to LT tires. Towing more stable and the effect of the stiffer, heavier tires on handling is barely noticeable. My only real beef is with the 6 speed manual gearbox. It is the slowest, clumsiest tranny I've ever encountered. Forget quickly flicking through the gears - each shift is a two-stage affair with a forced pause at neutral. And it's not just my truck - I drove several examples, and they are all the same. It's a pity, because it is fun to drive otherwise. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability

Love it!!!! fatvette , 04/07/2012 10 of 11 people found this review helpful This has been an awesome truck for what I use it for. I bought it new in 2008 and it currently has 31000 mile on it. Although the miles are relativity low I have not had any failures of any type. The truck has been flawless. The truck is very comfortable considering the bench seat but I did add an aftermarket center console/armrest. Having a place to rest your arm made a big improvement over holding it in your lap or resting on the seat. Engine power in more then adequate. Brakes are a little spongy and road noise on this base model is noticeable.

My 1st Used Toyota Tacoma Winston , 12/01/2015 2dr Regular Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) 13 of 15 people found this review helpful I sold my 2011 Silverado v8 with 31k miles on it and brought this 2008 used Tacoma (4 cylinder 2.7). I drove it off the lot with 42k miles. I love this little basic truck, it's comfortable for my 6'1 350lb frame. I brought it to drive back and forth to work (40 miles round trip) and to fool around on the weekends. I barely use my other truck at home. I'm sure I'll get 300k miles out of this truck. It's fun and basic and easy on your wallet at the gas pump. I get about 23 mpg on the highway which is better then my Silverado. Perfect little truck! As of 11/2017 I no longer own the Tacoma. It still was a great truck up until I traded it in on a 2012 Toyota Prius V. Saving a lot more on gas, can't beat 40+ mpg. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value