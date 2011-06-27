Used 2010 Toyota Sienna Consumer Reviews
Great family vehicle, but...
Purchased new in January 2010 to replace a 2007 Honda Odyssey that had a myriad of mechanical issues. Overall, a great family vehicle, very comfortable on long trips, plenty of power, and feature rich with the rear entertainment system, navigation, Bluetooth, backup camera, and parking sensors. But, with just over 96,000 miles started hearing noises from the transmission. Took it to the dealer and the diagnosis was a failed internal component. Replaced the transmission and it runs better than new, but did not expect a transmission failure this soon.
Road Warriors Best Friend
I'm a manufacturer rep of engine management and fuel delivery systems for NAPA Auto Parts. I easily travel 40,000 miles annually and drive a 2010 Sienna. It currently has 115,000 miles on it and it's one of the most bullet proof vehicles I've ever had. At well over 100,000 miles I've kept up on the maintenance which has been almost nothing and it's still going strong. To date the only maintenance the van has required has been oil changes, a few sets of tires, and a couple of brake jobs. I've also flushed the power steering and transmission. It just doesn't really need a lot of maintenance and continues to run strong. The spark plugs are original and still look amazing.
Sienna XLE 2010: A Giant
Sienna XLE has been given all the bells and whistles that can be given to a mini van; it has comfortable seats, mine is a 7 passenger so enough space for my wife to move around the vehicle and take care of kids while they're on the road. The only problem I have with this van is the accelerator and brake pedals are installed at much lower height which makes me change my sitting posture at least 2-3 times even if it is less than 2 hours drive one way. I have owned it for last over 2 weeks and have already put on over 1300 miles on it; 21mpg is what I am getting (all are highway miles). Overall I am satisfied with this van and will recommend it to my friends!
first toyota
Bought our first Toyota sienna 2010.. Have own 5 other vans villager (awesome) venture (awesome) voyager (ok) uplander (worst ever).. So far our sienna is neck and neck with the other 2 vans.. Comfort is wonderful, with fibromyalgia and RA, long rides no longer hurt.. Seats are so comfy.. After owning the sienna for 3 weeks the tranny started acting up.. Took it to our tranni man , he put it on the comp. no issues.. He said, for some reason the trannies do act up. Some how it straightens it's self out and they have no idea why or how.. Every tranny tht has come into his shop has done this.. Well it has fixed it's self and haven't had a problem since... :)
Run flat tires
Do not buy any Toyota with run flat tires. You do not get a spare tire you get a harsh ride and short tire life there is no place to put a spare tire. Replacement run flat tires are very expensive !
