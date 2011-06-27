Used 2003 Toyota Sienna Consumer Reviews
King of all minivans-Better than honda, even
"Ive owned several minivans in my time, a mercury villager, an Oldsmobile Silhouette and a Chrysler Town and Country. I will say there previous vans listed were all more stylish but the Sienna is hands down the winner when it comes to reliability. I bought the car used and for being 15 years old it runs excellent, for its both quiet and durable. We recently had a huge winter storm with temps plummeting far below zero and my van started up every single time when I had neighbors with newer cars with no such luck! Im amazed at how quiet the engine is for its age, also. The interior/exterior have also held up very well over the years but the one minor issue I have would be the door handles which are prone to break on this particular model. Currently, my passenger side handle is on the verge of coming off and the back drivers sliding door came off altogether and is currently glued on. But that is minor league stuff compared to the major drive train issues I experienced with my previous vans from different brands. As other reviewers have stated, change the oil in this one and use synthetic and you shouldn't have a sludge problem. This van also handles a bit more like an SUV or larger vehicle and not so much like a car. Its fabulous in snow and even did fine with the ice. No complaints. LOVE and I think I shall keep it as long as I can. Def. a Toyota fan for life! I cant name a single car after so many years that has held up so well. If you're looking for quality look no further! Also--one last note, if you are looking for a van from this era I would avoid the Odyssey for transmission issues!
03 Sienna Symphony - great family ride
I've owned Sienna since new, lots of miles and no major problems. The vehicle has been serviced regularly, nothing out of the ordinary or short of expectations. It's not as roomy as our previous Caravan but it has NOT been to the dealer for drive train issues inside of 40k either like the Caravan!
Great history with our Sienna
We have used this vehicle hard as our kids grew up and it has handled it well. I haven't spent over $1500 in maintenance during the 8 years I have owned it (window motor, back hatch handle, couple of oxygen sensors and a set of struts)
Love the Sienna, Sold the Bimmer!
Never thought I'd own a minivan but I needed the space. Test drove tons of them, bought the Sienna and love it! Thought I would keep my '03 BMW 325i wagon but ended up selling it. I enjoy driving this van and it's so plush, not cramped at all like my wagon. Handles surprisingly well for such a big vehicle. If you're having trouble letting go of your car and feel like you're too cool to drive a van, get over it! The Sienna is awesome and fun! Great sound system. JBL speakers rival the Harmon-Kardon in the BMW. Mileage is awfully good, too. Love it, love it!
Love it!!
I bought my van (CE) used with 108,000 miles on it. The ride is smooth and the handling is very car-like. I took it to my mechanic who said the van is in great shape for a 9-year-old. He suggested I get a new timing belt, a tune-up and a coolant flush, and I'll probably get another 100k out of it! Great purchase!
