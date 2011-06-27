Used 2017 Toyota Prius v Consumer Reviews
My 5th Toyota and 2nd Prius
Don't understand a review that states it accelerates sluggishly. Come on guys, a lot of us women drive Prius' and are not looking to drag race anyone while we are driving . . . Get real. Compared to my 2007 Prius sedan this car has awesome acceleration! Am very disappointed there is no slot to hold the Fob as my 2007 had but maybe that is just me. I wonder why the engineers sacrificed or forgot that. I have the complete technology package and have had no problems with the dynamic assisted front radar and it automatically slowing the car when cruise control is engaged - works flawlessly on my car. I do dislike a center console that is hinged toward the front passenger seat - seems very awkward to me. Love the panoramic moonroof just question why the engineers chose to make it more of a stationery window that doesn't open than a real sunroof. It rides smoothly and whisper quiet so I am extremely pleased with the ride. Some of these vehicles do not look attractive or cheap. The dealer had a white Prius V that looked very cheap inside and out. I had them ship in a Silver Metallic one with the black and gray interior and there was a world of difference in how the car looked inside and out. Mine was so much richer looking than the Titanium White one . . . Even the sales people were going outside to look at it in silver (light gray) and were making the same comment. Very comfortable to drive, love the navigation system built in, ability to sync my garage door opener through the rear view mirror, sound is decent withe the 8 speakers in the five model. The inside door trim no longer has any fabric - so yes it does look a lot different and to some it may look cheaper. It is a Wagon geared toward families with easy to clean surfaces. There is leather at the bottom of the inside windows followed my molded plastic. No big deal for me - she should be easy to keep looking new and won't rot like fabric or fade over time. I think you should judge the V for yourself. This is my 2nd Prius and I have owned 3 Camry's also in the past, in addition to 2 Buick and a Subaru. My highest mug in the city has been 55.1 mpg and When I filled her up last week I got about 47 mpg combined in city and highway driving which pleased me greatly. Much higher than my 2007 Prius sedan ever got and the car is still breaking in its engine.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
TSS-P is great
Update: gas mileage continues to fall. The average gas mileage is only 36.1 (though the Toyota computer thinks the overall average is 38.1!). For a Prius this is terrible. Others have noted some Prius Vs get great gas mileage (mid 40s) and others, like this one terrible gas mileage. Wish I could turn it in as a lemon but the Toyota techs say the difference between actual and computed is within tolerances! To me it is false advertising. And the rating system above does not have an area to mark Toyota down for poor fuel economy and disinformation provided by the MID. 8^( The radar dynamic cruise control is great, but the pre-collision system truly falls short to the point one wonders if it is working. Even when set at the greatest distance for protection, it rarely engages except as (or after) braking in a true emergency situation. That is not a good implementation in my personal opinion. If I compare it to the performance of the radar dynamic cruise control that appears to work as one would expect (if a car pulls in front of you it automatically decelerates up to and including braking if required) at a comfortable distance (that you set in a similar fashion). If you are going to be moving something long, please know that the front seats do not fold forward, you need to remove the headrest and fold them back before folding the back seat forward. Overall it has been a very good car so far and it has a surprisingly comfortable ride.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
13k mile review
Overall a great investment for better mpg and cargo space. When driving in Power Mode, it becomes more fun and responsive with little loss to MPG. Overall an amazing and fun car. Average 47.5 mpg even in Power Mode.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Super Prius V four
I found this car to be preferable to getting an SUV with lower gas mileage. It is roomy and functional enough to do all the chores that I need and to transport my 3 basset hounds safely. Still need to figure out all the technology features. My last car was a 2002 Prius the original with very basic features, so this is a significant upgrade.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Blind spot issue is serious
There are such tiny side mirrors that it is impossible to adjust them to see approaching cars at or beyond the rear bumper. Several times I pulled out in front of other cars that did not appear in either my rear or side mirror. It got to the point where I did not feel safe in the car. I returned it and traded it for a RAV 4 after just 3 weeks. I have never driven a car before where you were unable to adjust the mirrors sufficiently to see oncoming cars. This problem combined with the lack of visibility because of the rear seat head rests made it a non-starter for me. It had to go.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
