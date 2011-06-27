Used 1994 Toyota MR2 Consumer Reviews

Fun in 4 wheels or less... Dgrey17 , 12/01/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I've had my MR2 for about 6 years now. It's not the fastest car, nor will it stick to the pavement like some of the 17 and 18 inch tire behemoths. But of all the cars I have driven in my time (and I've had my fair share), I keep the MR2 while other cars come and go in my life because every time I get behind the wheel, I have fun. It's a blast to drive and just begs you to let it loose a little and forget about your job. Report Abuse

Honda What? Tauer , 12/28/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Best and fastest small car in its class, be prepaird to beat any and all v6 and four banger sports car on the road, comes with a real attitude.

All around kick butt car! nice guy , 12/17/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Just wow! How can nobody like this car it is smooth, reliable, and most of all FAST!!! I have never had a turbo engine car. I is really cool to hear the engine pounding away when you are beating someone off the line. So many upgrades can be put on but so little time. I have never had a problem with this beauty since I bought it. What else can you expect from a Mid-Engine Rear Wheel drive car.

Great car for price Toyota's 2 , 08/19/2006 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I recently bought my MR2 T-Tops. Sure it isn't very fast but the rest of the car more than makes up for it. It's a very solid car, it's really fun to drive and it handles very good in the dry and fairly well in the wet (not sure what its like in the snow but it shouldn't be too bad if you know what you're doing and have actual all season tires).