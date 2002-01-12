Used 1994 Toyota MR2 for Sale Near Me

I've had my MR2 for about 6 years now. It's not the fastest car, nor will it stick to the pavement like some of the 17 and 18 inch tire behemoths. But of all the cars I have driven in my time (and I've had my fair share), I keep the MR2 while other cars come and go in my life because every time I get behind the wheel, I have fun. It's a blast to drive and just begs you to let it loose a little and forget about your job.

