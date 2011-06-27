Used 2000 Toyota ECHO Consumer Reviews

From high school to adulthood and beyond! kitteh , 04/07/2011 26 of 27 people found this review helpful One day my dad got a call from a dealership saying my desired 4door sedan in seafoam blue Echo came off the truck and on the lot!! We were there in a heartbeat and bought the car without me test driving it! I just somehow knew that I would love this funny weird little car at first sight! 11 years later, I still have it and love as much as I did the day I drove it home with my dad from the lot. I showed it off to everyone I met and people laughed at me saying I have an ugly car. Well I laughed at everyone when the gas crunch came and still laughing now as gas is over $4!! Who needs a silly high maintenance ego boosting Prius when I get 40mpg city and 50mpg on the highway going 100? MUAHAHAHA Report Abuse

Unstoppable, Well-Engineered Car sgtofmarines75 , 11/15/2013 14 of 14 people found this review helpful Bought this car brand new in 2000. 13 years and 220,000 miles later, I have no plans to let it go anytime soon. Replaced the catalytic converter at about 150,000 miles, but no other repairs ever needed - routine maintenance only. It does leak some oil now, but that's to be expected at this age. 34-36 MPG avg. combined, city and hwy. Incredibly roomy interior and trunk, given the car's tiny exterior. Interior features are simple and "plastic-y" but are rugged. Engine has plenty of power and pep, but handling leaves a bit to be desired, especially when taking curves at high speed, or in stiff winds. Hard to beat for simple, reliable, and comfortable transportation Report Abuse

I may make the foreign car leap... rcfk , 07/25/2012 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Just got this little car so I can park my big ol' Ford F-150 gas guzzler for a while. Was not expecting much- but it is surprisingly fun to drive. It feels much larger than it's subcompact size, and the trunk is rather roomy. The check engine light was on when I got it, and like everyone else, it's O2 sensors. It is by no means a sports car, but with 198,000 miles on it- there are NO rattles and it feels solid. The interior is in remarkable condition considering the age and miles. It was filthy when we got it- we gutted the interior and cleaned everything and it is very close to new looking now- proving the durability of the interior. I don't think I will regret this purchase. Report Abuse

2000 Echo: over 180,000 miles and no problems echoowner , 09/17/2012 7 of 7 people found this review helpful We bought our Echo in 2000. It has been the most reliable car we've ever owned, and the most economical to operate. Highway mileage is about 40 mpg, and we have had no major repairs at over 180,000 miles. My husband is 6'2" and is very comfortable in the driver's seat - he tried to sit in a Corolla at the time we bought the Echo, and he was terribly cramped, so we bought the Echo instead and have never, never regretted it. This car is a keeper! (Our Echo has automatic transmission.) Report Abuse