Used 1994 Toyota Celica Consumer Reviews

1994 Toyota Celica GT Jay , 03/23/2006 7 of 7 people found this review helpful After living with my Celica for nearly six years, I still enjoy it in my daily commute of almost 75 miles! Highway mileage suffers slightly due to tall gear ratios in the manual transmission, but acceleration never requires a downshift. On the flip side, city MPG is excellent. I bought the car when it was 5 years old, and reliability is typical bullet-proof Toyota. My Celica has never failed to be a delight, whether engaged in heavy traffic or on the open highway. The rear seat is not for large adults, as you'd expect in this class, however the rear hatch and split-folding rear seats offer loads of cargo-hauling flexibilty. I'd strongly recommend the Celica to anyone considering buying one. Report Abuse

Awesome Car EOreilly , 05/18/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Driven daily. It is now in the 300K mile club. Despite the scratches and dents, this car is fun to drive. Great on gas! Powerful 1.8 L engine and great handling. I just love this car, still looks great. You would not even think it has 300,000 miles. The engine still purring. Low maintenance, great reliable car. Way to go TOYOTA! Report Abuse

6Generation chucho , 06/15/2004 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Love the car allaround. Very dependable, nice interior, and very nice exterior styling. Car gets awesome gas mileage even better than my 1995 corolla. Love the car. Report Abuse

Takes a Licking, Keeps on Ticking chris001 , 07/29/2004 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Unbelievable car. I bought it used with 40,000 miles on it in 2000. I am now over 260,000 miles and the original timing belt finally gave out. Last month I passed NJ emissions inspection with the original exhaust system. I have been in two front end collisions and the car just won't quit. Report Abuse