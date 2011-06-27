  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Celica
  4. Used 1993 Toyota Celica
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1993 Toyota Celica Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Celica
Overview
See Celica Inventory
See Celica Inventory
See Celica Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG222225
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg19/26 mpg22/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)302.1/413.4 mi.302.1/413.4 mi.349.8/461.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.15.9 gal.15.9 gal.
Combined MPG222225
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque145 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm145 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm102 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l2.2 l1.6 l
Horsepower135 hp @ 5400 rpm135 hp @ 5400 rpm103 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.36.1 ft.36.1 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.7 in.37.7 in.37.7 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.42.9 in.42.9 in.
Front hip room52.1 in.52.1 in.52.1 in.
Front shoulder room52.0 in.52.0 in.52.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room33.0 in.33.0 in.33.0 in.
Rear hip Room47.7 in.47.7 in.47.7 in.
Rear leg room27.9 in.27.9 in.27.9 in.
Rear shoulder room49.2 in.49.2 in.49.2 in.
Measurements
Length174.0 in.173.6 in.176.0 in.
Curb weight2943 lbs.2866 lbs.2646 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.4 cu.ft.13.4 cu.ft.10.6 cu.ft.
Height50.4 in.50.4 in.50.6 in.
Wheel base99.4 in.99.4 in.99.4 in.
Width68.7 in.67.1 in.67.1 in.
See Celica InventorySee Celica InventorySee Celica Inventory

Related Used 1993 Toyota Celica info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles