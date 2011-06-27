Used 1993 Toyota Celica Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|22
|22
|25
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|19/26 mpg
|19/26 mpg
|22/29 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|302.1/413.4 mi.
|302.1/413.4 mi.
|349.8/461.1 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.9 gal.
|15.9 gal.
|15.9 gal.
|Combined MPG
|22
|22
|25
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|145 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|145 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|102 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.2 l
|2.2 l
|1.6 l
|Horsepower
|135 hp @ 5400 rpm
|135 hp @ 5400 rpm
|103 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.1 ft.
|36.1 ft.
|36.1 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|37.7 in.
|37.7 in.
|37.7 in.
|Front leg room
|42.9 in.
|42.9 in.
|42.9 in.
|Front hip room
|52.1 in.
|52.1 in.
|52.1 in.
|Front shoulder room
|52.0 in.
|52.0 in.
|52.0 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|33.0 in.
|33.0 in.
|33.0 in.
|Rear hip Room
|47.7 in.
|47.7 in.
|47.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|27.9 in.
|27.9 in.
|27.9 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|49.2 in.
|49.2 in.
|49.2 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|174.0 in.
|173.6 in.
|176.0 in.
|Curb weight
|2943 lbs.
|2866 lbs.
|2646 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|13.4 cu.ft.
|13.4 cu.ft.
|10.6 cu.ft.
|Height
|50.4 in.
|50.4 in.
|50.6 in.
|Wheel base
|99.4 in.
|99.4 in.
|99.4 in.
|Width
|68.7 in.
|67.1 in.
|67.1 in.
