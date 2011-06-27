  1. Home
Used 2005 Toyota Camry Solara Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Camry Solara
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,195
Starting MSRP
$20,150
Starting MSRP
$23,145
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic4-speed automatic5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6Inline 4V6
Combined MPG212421
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,195
Starting MSRP
$20,150
Starting MSRP
$23,145
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic4-speed automatic5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,195
Starting MSRP
$20,150
Starting MSRP
$23,145
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg20/29 mpg18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.0/499.5 mi.370.0/536.5 mi.333.0/499.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.18.5 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG212421
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,195
Starting MSRP
$20,150
Starting MSRP
$23,145
Torque240 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm162 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm240 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l2.4 l3.3 l
Horsepower225 hp @ 5600 rpm157 hp @ 5600 rpm225 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.35.4 ft.35.4 ft.
Valves241624
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6Inline 4V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,195
Starting MSRP
$20,150
Starting MSRP
$23,145
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,195
Starting MSRP
$20,150
Starting MSRP
$23,145
270 watts stereo outputyesnono
8 total speakersyesnono
JBL premium brand stereo systemyesnono
diversity antennayesnono
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
element antennanoyesyes
6 total speakersnoyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,195
Starting MSRP
$20,150
Starting MSRP
$23,145
remote trunk releaseyesyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyesnono
front seatback storageyesnono
cruise controlyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesnoyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyesnono
cargo netyesnono
Climate controlyesnono
power steeringyesyesyes
front reading lightsyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesnono
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesnono
front door pocketsyesyesyes
leather trim on shift knobyesnoyes
trunk lightyesyesyes
simulated wood trim on dashyesnono
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
Air conditioningnoyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,195
Starting MSRP
$20,150
Starting MSRP
$23,145
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,195
Starting MSRP
$20,150
Starting MSRP
$23,145
compassyesnono
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,195
Starting MSRP
$20,150
Starting MSRP
$23,145
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
heated passenger seatyesnono
Front leg room42.1 in.42.1 in.42.1 in.
leatheryesnono
Front head room38.1 in.38.1 in.38.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
heated driver seatyesnono
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesnono
Front shoulder room56 in.56 in.56 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesnono
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
Front hip room54 in.54 in.54 in.
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnoyesyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportnoyesyes
clothnoyesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,195
Starting MSRP
$20,150
Starting MSRP
$23,145
Rear head room36.9 in.36.9 in.36.9 in.
Rear hip Room50.3 in.50.3 in.50.3 in.
Rear leg room35.5 in.35.5 in.35.5 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.53.9 in.53.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,195
Starting MSRP
$20,150
Starting MSRP
$23,145
Front track60.8 in.60.8 in.60.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.8 cu.ft.13.8 cu.ft.13.8 cu.ft.
Length192.6 in.192.6 in.192.6 in.
Curb weight3439 lbs.3230 lbs.3417 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.8 cu.ft.13.8 cu.ft.13.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.29 cd..29 cd..29 cd.
Height56.1 in.56.1 in.56.1 in.
EPA interior volume92.6 cu.ft.92.6 cu.ft.92.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.2 in.107.2 in.107.2 in.
Width71.5 in.71.5 in.71.5 in.
Rear track60.4 in.60.4 in.60.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,195
Starting MSRP
$20,150
Starting MSRP
$23,145
Exterior Colors
  • Lunar Mist Metallic
  • Black
  • Absolutely Red
  • Arctic Frost Pearl
  • Desert Sand Mica
  • Cosmic Blue Metallic
  • Oceanus Pearl
  • Lunar Mist Metallic
  • Black
  • Absolutely Red
  • Arctic Frost Pearl
  • Desert Sand Mica
  • Cosmic Blue Metallic
  • Oceanus Pearl
  • Lunar Mist Metallic
  • Black
  • Absolutely Red
  • Arctic Frost Pearl
  • Cosmic Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ivory
  • Dark Stone
  • Ivory
  • Dark Stone
  • Dark Charcoal
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,195
Starting MSRP
$20,150
Starting MSRP
$23,145
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
P215/55R17 tiresyesnono
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
17 x 7 in. wheelsyesnono
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
P215/60R16 tiresnoyesyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsnoyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,195
Starting MSRP
$20,150
Starting MSRP
$23,145
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,195
Starting MSRP
$20,150
Starting MSRP
$23,145
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
