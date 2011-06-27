Used 2005 Toyota Camry Solara Features & Specs
|Overview
See Camry Solara Inventory
Starting MSRP
$26,195
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|4-speed automatic
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Inline 4
|V6
|Combined MPG
|21
|24
|21
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,195
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|4-speed automatic
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,195
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|18/27 mpg
|20/29 mpg
|18/27 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|333.0/499.5 mi.
|370.0/536.5 mi.
|333.0/499.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.5 gal.
|18.5 gal.
|18.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|21
|24
|21
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,195
|Torque
|240 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
|162 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|240 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.3 l
|2.4 l
|3.3 l
|Horsepower
|225 hp @ 5600 rpm
|157 hp @ 5600 rpm
|225 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.4 ft.
|35.4 ft.
|35.4 ft.
|Valves
|24
|16
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Inline 4
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,195
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|yes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,195
|270 watts stereo output
|yes
|no
|no
|8 total speakers
|yes
|no
|no
|JBL premium brand stereo system
|yes
|no
|no
|diversity antenna
|yes
|no
|no
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|element antenna
|no
|yes
|yes
|6 total speakers
|no
|yes
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,195
|remote trunk release
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|simulated wood trim on center console
|yes
|no
|no
|front seatback storage
|yes
|no
|no
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|no
|yes
|simulated wood trim on doors
|yes
|no
|no
|cargo net
|yes
|no
|no
|Climate control
|yes
|no
|no
|power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|no
|no
|retained accessory power
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|no
|no
|front door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|no
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|yes
|yes
|simulated wood trim on dash
|yes
|no
|no
|interior air filtration
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Air conditioning
|no
|yes
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,195
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,195
|compass
|yes
|no
|no
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,195
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|heated passenger seat
|yes
|no
|no
|Front leg room
|42.1 in.
|42.1 in.
|42.1 in.
|leather
|yes
|no
|no
|Front head room
|38.1 in.
|38.1 in.
|38.1 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|heated driver seat
|yes
|no
|no
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|no
|no
|Front shoulder room
|56 in.
|56 in.
|56 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|no
|no
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front hip room
|54 in.
|54 in.
|54 in.
|8 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|no
|yes
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|no
|yes
|yes
|cloth
|no
|yes
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,195
|Rear head room
|36.9 in.
|36.9 in.
|36.9 in.
|Rear hip Room
|50.3 in.
|50.3 in.
|50.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.5 in.
|35.5 in.
|35.5 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|53.9 in.
|53.9 in.
|53.9 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,195
|Front track
|60.8 in.
|60.8 in.
|60.8 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|13.8 cu.ft.
|13.8 cu.ft.
|13.8 cu.ft.
|Length
|192.6 in.
|192.6 in.
|192.6 in.
|Curb weight
|3439 lbs.
|3230 lbs.
|3417 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|13.8 cu.ft.
|13.8 cu.ft.
|13.8 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|.29 cd.
|.29 cd.
|.29 cd.
|Height
|56.1 in.
|56.1 in.
|56.1 in.
|EPA interior volume
|92.6 cu.ft.
|92.6 cu.ft.
|92.6 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|107.2 in.
|107.2 in.
|107.2 in.
|Width
|71.5 in.
|71.5 in.
|71.5 in.
|Rear track
|60.4 in.
|60.4 in.
|60.4 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,195
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,195
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|P215/55R17 tires
|yes
|no
|no
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|17 x 7 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|P215/60R16 tires
|no
|yes
|yes
|16 x 6.5 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Camry Solara
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,195
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,195
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Related Used 2005 Toyota Camry Solara info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used INFINITI Q50 2014
- Used Ford Ranger 2000
- Used INFINITI QX30 2017
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2003
- Used Nissan Versa 2018
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2015
- Used BMW X5 2016
- Used Audi A8 2018
- Used Audi A4 2010
- Used Volvo XC60 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hardtop 2 Door
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI News
- Polestar 1 2020
- 2019 Nissan Titan
- 2020 Porsche Panamera
- BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2020
- GMC Sierra 1500 2020
- 2020 BMW 8 Series
- Nissan GT-R 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Toyota Camry Hybrid 2019
- 2019 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Yaris
- 2019 86
- 2019 Toyota Tundra
- 2020 Toyota Camry
- 2021 Toyota Corolla
- 2020 4Runner