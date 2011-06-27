Used 2000 Suzuki Vitara JLS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.6/400.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque134 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower127 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front hip room50.7 in.
Front shoulder room52.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room46.8 in.
Rear leg room35.9 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.
Measurements
Length163.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Curb weight2866 lbs.
Gross weight3814 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.5 in.
Height68.0 in.
Wheel base97.6 in.
Width63.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mercury Silver Metallic
  • Toreador Red Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Catseye Blue Metallic
  • Cypress Green Metallic
  • Satin Black
Interior Colors
  • Gray
