Used 2011 Suzuki Equator Consumer Reviews

2011 Equator Suzuki RMZ OFFROAD

themouas, 10/06/2011
I purchased this vehicle for multipurpose usage, I love it, except the ABLS function. I wish it's more aggressive, it would improve it's off roading capability and I wish it was a few inches taller.

Trouble free reliable day by day.

Robert F, 10/09/2019
Premium 4dr Extended Cab 6 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5A)
Very well built trouble free light truck.

