Used 2011 Suzuki Equator Consumer Reviews
2011 Equator Suzuki RMZ OFFROAD
themouas, 10/06/2011
6 of 6 people found this review helpful
I purchased this vehicle for multipurpose usage, I love it, except the ABLS function. I wish it's more aggressive, it would improve it's off roading capability and I wish it was a few inches taller.
Report Abuse
Trouble free reliable day by day.
Robert F, 10/09/2019
Premium 4dr Extended Cab 6 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
Very well built trouble free light truck.
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Equator
Related Used 2011 Suzuki Equator info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2017
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2016
- Used Ford F-150 2007
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2011
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Volkswagen Tiguan 2015
- Used Audi A6 2018
- Used Cadillac XT5 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2009
- Used Lexus LX 570 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Cayenne
- 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2021 Ford Fusion News
- 2019 Audi A6
- 2019 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Ford F-450 Super Duty
- 2020 CLS-Class
- Porsche 911 2019
- 2020 Acura RLX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons