The Best Used SUVs Under $20,000

If you're looking for a used SUV under $20,000, we've got some good and bad news for you. The bad news is that If you're looking for a larger SUV, you'll need to go back a few more model years and be willing to deal with higher mileage. The good news is that we've done some of this legwork for you. We've put together a list of the best used SUVs you can get for under $20,000.

This list is based on Edmunds ratings and inventory listings. We list a range of model years to consider. Prices will vary wildly by location, age and mileage. Make sure to get the car inspected by a mechanic if you have doubts about its condition level. Read on for the best used SUVs you can buy while on a tight budget.