Used 2012 smart fortwo Consumer Reviews

14k to Replace engine with 22kmiles!!!! Ramiro C , 12/23/2015 pure coupe 2dr Hatchback (1.0L 3cyl 5AM) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful When I first got my smart car. I was a skeptic. I wanted a small reliable car. So I decided to go with the smallest car out there with the Mercedes Benz reputation with car reliablity. I got my 2012 smartcar with only 10k miles. Great car at first. Oil changes were maintained well. I noticed the brakes went out fast. Every 8 months I needed new brakes. Then noticed my car wouldn't start regularly. Took it to the Mercedes dealership and found out I needed a whole new engine. Thank God for basic warranty. Which btw is 4 years or 50k miles. After I whole year of travels. My car had 19k miles. I never would have expected the engine needing replacement already. Uggh. So the dealership is taking care of it now. It's taking almost 2 weeks for ordering new parts. I asked the dealership how much it would be without the warranty and I almost died when I found out it would cost $14k for the new engine!!! That is way more then what I orginially paid for the car. Hope no one else gets any of my issues but please be adviced. I will trade in this bad boy as soon as I get it back from the dealership. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Over 100,000 miles? Mr. commuter , 05/09/2016 pure coupe 2dr Hatchback (1.0L 3cyl 5AM) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Bought it used with 2,200 miles on it (3/07/2013) now (05/09/2016) it has 66,833 miles and it just keeps going! 95% hwy use normal oil changes and a new set of tires. That's all! I added a better sound system my round trip from home to work & back is 130+ miles a day! This car serves its purpose. ***Update: on 09/27/2017 my little Smart car just clicked over 100,000 miles. I'm retired now and the car has 107,394 miles. It's used as a back up car and believe it or not I'm going to buy another Smart car. You can't beat the durability. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

The best car i have so far Antony , 05/26/2016 passion coupe 2dr Hatchback (1.0L 3cyl 5AM) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Just I love pretty good on Gas, easy and low cost Service's so far 60,000 miles never have any problems perfect little engineering machine Performance Comfort

Great little car!!! frugaldave1298 , 04/13/2012 41 of 66 people found this review helpful Got this as a commuter car for my wife's 13 mile commute. Only 400 miles so far, but last 2 fill ups have netted 43mpg (mostly hwy) and 39 (50/50). The good thing about these mpg numbers coming from someone who has had both a 2001 Honda INsight and 2007 Civic Hybrid...is that you DON'T have to try to get good mpg in this car. It just happens =) We have the Passion coupe with the wide wheels. Really though, this is a great 2nd car. You can drive it when you need to to save on gas and easier parking...and save your larger car for use only when needed. It makes perfect sense. Yeah, the transmission is a little funky, but you're used to it in no time, never feel underpowered, etc.