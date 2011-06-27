Used 2012 smart fortwo Consumer Reviews
14k to Replace engine with 22kmiles!!!!
When I first got my smart car. I was a skeptic. I wanted a small reliable car. So I decided to go with the smallest car out there with the Mercedes Benz reputation with car reliablity. I got my 2012 smartcar with only 10k miles. Great car at first. Oil changes were maintained well. I noticed the brakes went out fast. Every 8 months I needed new brakes. Then noticed my car wouldn't start regularly. Took it to the Mercedes dealership and found out I needed a whole new engine. Thank God for basic warranty. Which btw is 4 years or 50k miles. After I whole year of travels. My car had 19k miles. I never would have expected the engine needing replacement already. Uggh. So the dealership is taking care of it now. It's taking almost 2 weeks for ordering new parts. I asked the dealership how much it would be without the warranty and I almost died when I found out it would cost $14k for the new engine!!! That is way more then what I orginially paid for the car. Hope no one else gets any of my issues but please be adviced. I will trade in this bad boy as soon as I get it back from the dealership.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Over 100,000 miles?
Bought it used with 2,200 miles on it (3/07/2013) now (05/09/2016) it has 66,833 miles and it just keeps going! 95% hwy use normal oil changes and a new set of tires. That's all! I added a better sound system my round trip from home to work & back is 130+ miles a day! This car serves its purpose. ***Update: on 09/27/2017 my little Smart car just clicked over 100,000 miles. I'm retired now and the car has 107,394 miles. It's used as a back up car and believe it or not I'm going to buy another Smart car. You can't beat the durability.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
The best car i have so far
Just I love pretty good on Gas, easy and low cost Service's so far 60,000 miles never have any problems perfect little engineering machine
- Performance
- Comfort
Great little car!!!
Got this as a commuter car for my wife's 13 mile commute. Only 400 miles so far, but last 2 fill ups have netted 43mpg (mostly hwy) and 39 (50/50). The good thing about these mpg numbers coming from someone who has had both a 2001 Honda INsight and 2007 Civic Hybrid...is that you DON'T have to try to get good mpg in this car. It just happens =) We have the Passion coupe with the wide wheels. Really though, this is a great 2nd car. You can drive it when you need to to save on gas and easier parking...and save your larger car for use only when needed. It makes perfect sense. Yeah, the transmission is a little funky, but you're used to it in no time, never feel underpowered, etc.
Love the marshmallow!
This is not a family car.Its great for 2 people.It will haul a decent amount of groceries and the power,ride amd handling really are pretty good.It has a surprising amount of head and legroom.The only complaint is the weird wrap/skin on the roof panel.We had it painted white.A really neat car otherwise.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the fortwo
Related Used 2012 smart fortwo info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2006
- Used Nissan Rogue 2013
- Used Toyota Sienna 2005
- Used GMC Yukon 2018
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2005
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2008
- Used Kia Sportage
- Used Toyota Highlander 2008
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2018
- Used Audi A4 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- 2019 Ranger
- 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- Subaru Forester 2019
- 2020 Q60
- 2019 300
- 2019 Sentra
- 2019 Jeep Wrangler
- 2019 Honda Odyssey
- 2019 Kia K5
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles