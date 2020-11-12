Used Car Values Are Starting to Drop After Record Highs

Used car trade-in values are starting to fall back to normal levels, according to Edmunds analysts, months after soaring to record heights due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

These past few months have been some of the best times to sell or trade-in a car, but the window of higher values is now starting to close. But while values are falling, they are still well above where they were at the beginning of the year.

"We're finally hitting the tipping point in the used car market," said Ivan Drury, Edmunds' senior manager of insights. "If your household has a second vehicle that you are thinking about selling because it's going unused during the pandemic, there's no point in holding onto it in the hopes of its value increasing again. You won't get a dramatically higher value for your trade-in than you would have just last month, but you should still get a bit more money than usual since values are still inflated."