Used 2016 Scion FR-S Consumer Reviews

Beautiful car Stephanie Gavidia , 12/29/2016 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) 2 of 3 people found this review helpful It's a beautiful car has very good speed. Very comfortable from the inside. Very sport car the interior has two colors black and red. The outer color is dark blue gray beautiful color. Once you buy this car you will not regret it you'll fall in love. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

My 3rd actually 2-FRS,1-BRZ Ish G. , 06/15/2016 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A) 4 of 10 people found this review helpful Great cars, fast enough to not make a fool of yourself, I just purchased my 3rd a BRZ because I refuse to buy another Toyota product do to bad dealer experiences. Hoping Subaru will be a little better, but I am already starting to doubt that do to bad purchase experience from a new car dealer. I sold the FRS with 34,000 miles only issues I had were seat being uncomfortable and bad dealer service. Sadly BRZ dealer experience has been even worse than FRS and the build quality seems lacking with 13,000 miles. So far the door armrests are showing signs of wear the seat bolsters are starting to wear also. The radio and backup camera keep on having delayed reaction. I think this will be my last purchase. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

"Cool Car" Jason , 04/26/2020 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful (Talk about a flashy car) This is it!! Very fun, sporty, comfortable. I, like these cars very much. Plenty fast enough.. My review is honestly perfect. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Sporty Car!! Sara , 08/07/2020 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I, would like to say, these cars are awesome. Everything going good with mine. I, don't have any complaints what so ever. It's a reliable vehicle, good gas mileage. Performance is quick enough, especially going up on rpms. Comfortable seats. These cars have many upgraded parts available. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse