Used 1995 Saab 900 Consumer Reviews

Fun to drive Mickey , 01/24/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I wasn't sure I wanted to buy this vehicle even after test driving it. It was 3 weeks later before I bought it. With a bit of luck I have a good mechanic how was very knowledgable with the saab. He told me it was a very good vehicle as far as this one is concerned. Someone took good care of it. I did have a lot of work done and was a bit of an expense but would not trade it for the world. I look forward to my 32 mile drive to work through the back roads of Chester county Pa. I love to have the top down as often as I can. I would not recommend this vehicle to those who bully on a vehicle but taken very good care of this vehicle will last another 100,000 miles. I love my saab. Report Abuse

Possessed from day one! Sprang , 11/02/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful It's funny that I've read so much about the timing issues in the v-6 which is the only problem I've never encountered with this car! Back in its day day it was fast and smooth, however almost monthly I encountered problem after problem! Strut towers completely rotted out, stalling, fuel pump issues, a $500 dollar tune-up, throttle body issues, constant leaking issues in the trunk, frozen rear calipers etc.etc.etc.! Basically the car is junk now with only over 100k miles. Oh and unless a mechanic has a tech 2 scanner you're pretty much screwed as Saab made sure these were pretty much unfixable unless a dealer was involved...Long story short...Good Luck or get a BMW or a Honda! Report Abuse

No sob story D. Austin , 09/14/2005 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought my 1995 900 S on e-bay a year ago. It had 86k miles, and I've put 12k more on it. I'm happy with the car. The engine gets excellent mileage (29 mpg) and has plenty of power. The handling is nimble and smooth for a small car. Some little parts have had to be replaced, such as the power antena motor and washer pump, which you wouldn't expect to have go out. I also replaced the clutch at 95,000 miles, which is to be expected. Interior is OK, a little flimsy with the plastic. For service, find a good mechanic that you trust, and plan to order parts yourself on the Internet, where you will pay a lot less than your local parts store. You'll pay big bucks for service at a dealer Report Abuse

Performance and Looks at a bargin price! LovingMySaab , 04/24/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I've had new Audis and Acuras (all five spd's) since '86 so I know luxuary and performance and having a 1968 Fiat 850 conv I know about turning heads. This sweet, hard driving, head turning, performance/luxo conv has it all! It's a joy to drive with torque forever and pushed back in your seat acceleration! And it is amazing how many people call out, "Nice car!" when I'm driving with the top down. Yes, Saabs do not have the best realiability record but when you can buy a car like this with only 70K miles on it for $9K dollars that leaves a lot left over if needed. When it comes to return on investment, the Saab 900SE convertible "beats the street" easily! Report Abuse