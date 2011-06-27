2019 Ram Promaster Cargo Van Consumer Reviews
SOLID Van!
Great vehicle in its class. The payload and hauling abilities are on point as well as interior space. Definitely the most spacious of any van I’ve been in. Smooth ride, handles well for its size, and muscles up hills when fully loaded. Very reliable and mechanically sound. Maintenance and oil changes are dirt cheap (I change my oil for $50, a Mercedes cost $300, couldn’t imagine repairs, no brainer). These vans are a great answer to the Mercedes Sprinter which I’ve heard first hand have plenty of costly issues. All in all a fantastically reliable vehicle.
2014 and 2019
Just replaced my 2014 ( only 30,000 miles ) with new 2019 Promaster. In 5 years couple factory recalls and problem with key fob - fixed under warranty. Using for construction business and camping. Love great turning radius and decent off road capability. Test drive couple Transit's and liked it, but Promaster is smaller outside and bigger inside - decisive factor for me. Only van wide enough to put bed "across " ( I am 6' )
Great for utility horrible to drive + hour
I bought it to haul my off road motorcycles and it works very well for that purpose. Fuel mileage is decent at about 13.5 in the city and 18.5 on longer road trips. My complaint is it is the most uncomfortable vehical I have ever driven. The wheel won't tilt and sits at a strange angle and the seat has one low set arm rest with the door bolster too far away to sit straight up and down with my arm on. I find myself leaning towards the door so my arm rest on the bolster and also forward to hold the wheel and end up in pain after an hour. I have taken it on 2 four hour trips and it takes days for me to recover. I now constantly correct my leaning and just hold my left arm out so my back is better but my shoulders cramp so I started putting a pillow between me and the door, it helps. It's a 45,000 dollar vehical that I have had for 3 weeks and I am looking for aftermarket steering collum, door bolsters and seats and will pay what ever it takes when I find then. So it is great as far as utility and would be wonderful if I did not need to drive it further that 10 miles. Drivers erganomics are by far the worst I have ever experienced. I really regret not buying a ford transit.
Can’t see
I replace headlight bulbs in a constant rotation. Every 6 months one burns out. The doors lock closed at random times. When it snows the air vent fills with snow, melts then freezes into a solid block. Had a total brake failure at 44,000 miles. Brake pedal went to the floor, no brakes ! Getting anything from Promaster is a joke.
Safety Nightmare!
Second update: Edmunds wanted another update. Well it's still a nightmare. You can add incompetent dealer service to the list. They repaired the mirror, but could not find the fuel system issue claiming they went to a gas station to try it. (They did not.) They did a tire rotation and didnt reset the TPMS. They left the fronts inflated to 80 psi, then changed the rears to 62 psi. (Why? Trying to get the tpms light to clear? What a random pressure.) The rears should be 80 and the fronts 42. I had to fix this myself. The service manager ignored my calls so the light stays on. The slider door does not latch unless you slam it, and you have to put some force into closing the rear doors also. In case i did t mention it, there's an active recall for the shift control becoming detached and the trans would stay in the last gear you selected, so no park. First update: I was asked by Edmunds to update my review: well all of the below still stands. Winter driving is useless and trying to get out of driveways with a slight rise at the road such as roadside ditches are dangerous as you cannot stop to look unless you want to back up and try agsin. The driver side heated mirror is inop and i'm still having problems filling the tank due to poor venting. The windshield easher nozzles stick up in the wiper area and have very weak clips. I cannot use a snow brush here or else they will fall off. So yes. This vehicle is still a nightmare on wheels after more time getting used to it. Original Review: So I just got one of these vans issued to me for work. The front wheel drive shudders in reverse going uphill unless you give it a lot of gas. To reach most things in the cab, you have to reach for them which is dangerous while driving. Cup holders, cruise control, hazards, radio dials. The driver side mirrors are obstructed by the pillar in the window (which doesn't roll all the way down.) The steering wheel doesn't tilt but does extend. (part of the linkage is exposed at your feet.) You're sitting so high up, it feels like you're driving a bus. The 12v plug only works when the van is running. The radio doesn't remember your last input setting. (Playing from USB or bluetooth? When you start the van again, it starts playing from the radio. There is no way to turn off your headlights and leave your parking lights on. Cruise has to be enabled after starting the van each time. I feel like I'm going to snap off the front doors since the stop in the hinges does not line up until the door already feels like it's bending. The mirrors are power folding and all 4 do have power adjust. (Why did they include a rear view mirror with solid rear cargo doors?) The reverse camera is a nice feature. It does have good cargo space and my 6'3" self can climb in the back comfortably. (Short height van) The sliding door helps when I have to park in a parking spot and still get at tools. The cabling to the rear cargo doors does seem like a future point of failure. The rear axle does not provide much ground clearance. There is a very basic light in the rear cargo area that is all but useless. There is no third brake light likely due to how wide it is. The cab and cargo door locks are two different buttons and you cannot program your horn to honk to indicate it's locked. The gas tank doesn't always fill to full and the gas door is flimsy plastic. I'm sure there's more I forgot, but here's a book to read to get you started.
