Used 2017 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2500 High Roof Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,695
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,695
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,695
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|24.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,695
|Torque
|260 lb-ft @ 4175 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.6 l
|Horsepower
|280 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.7 ft.
|Valves
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,695
|2 front headrests
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$32,695
|MOPAR Trailer Tow Group
|yes
|Interior Convenience Group
|yes
|Quick Order Package 23A
|yes
|Premium Appearance Group
|yes
|Quick Order Package 21A
|yes
|MOPAR Interior Cargo Rack Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,695
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,695
|power steering
|yes
|Air conditioning
|yes
|telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,695
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,695
|Wood Floor
|yes
|MOPAR Cargo Compartment Floor Mat
|yes
|SiriusXM Satellite Radio
|yes
|Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
|yes
|Cargo Partition
|yes
|Upper and Lower Side Wall Paneling
|yes
|Driver Swivel Seat
|yes
|Rear Heater - A/C Prep Package
|yes
|Air Conditioning Delete
|yes
|MOPAR Front Walk Thru Slush Mat
|yes
|6-way Driver Adjustable Lumbar Seat
|yes
|MOPAR LED Cargo Area Lighting
|yes
|MOPAR Spray-On Floor Liner
|yes
|MOPAR Front Slush Mats
|yes
|MOPAR Front Carpet Floor Mats
|yes
|Delete Passenger Seat
|yes
|Radio Wiring Prep
|yes
|Passenger Double Seat
|yes
|Instrument Panel Bright Bezels
|yes
|Lower Side Wall Paneling
|yes
|MOPAR Front Walk Thru Carpet Floor Mat
|yes
|2 Additional Key Fobs
|yes
|Heated Passenger Seat
|yes
|Uconnect 5.0
|yes
|6-Way Adjustable Driver and Passenger Lumbar Seats
|yes
|MOPAR Rear Assist Handles
|yes
|Passenger Swivel Seat
|yes
|12V Rear Auxiliary Power Outlet
|yes
|Uconnect 3.0
|yes
|GPS Navigation
|yes
|Driver Suspension Seat
|yes
|Heated Driver Seat
|yes
|Rear Window Defroster
|yes
|Speed Control
|yes
|Cargo Partition w/Sliding Window
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,695
|clock
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,695
|bucket front seats
|yes
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|cloth
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,695
|Front License Plate Bracket
|yes
|Right Sliding Door w/Fixed Glass
|yes
|MOPAR Custom Vinyl Graphics Package B
|yes
|MOPAR Custom Vinyl Graphics Package A
|yes
|Left Sliding Door w/Glass
|yes
|Rear Hinged Doors w/Fixed Glass
|yes
|225/75R16C Black Side Wall All-Season Tires
|yes
|Daytime Running Headlamps
|yes
|MOPAR Vehicle Set Splash Guards
|yes
|Wide Power Heated Mirrors
|yes
|16" x 6.0" Aluminum Wheels
|yes
|Power Folding/Heated Mirrors
|yes
|MOPAR Rear Window Guards
|yes
|Delete Wheel Center Cap
|yes
|Left Sliding Door No Glass
|yes
|Tire Sealant & Air Compressor
|yes
|16" Wheel Covers
|yes
|MOPAR Rear Bumper Step Extension
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,695
|Curb weight
|4773 lbs.
|Gross weight
|8900 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|406.0 cu.ft.
|Angle of approach
|18.6 degrees
|Maximum payload
|4120 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|20.0 degrees
|Length
|213.1 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|5100 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|6.9 in.
|Height
|101.0 in.
|Wheel base
|136.0 in.
|Width
|82.7 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,695
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,695
|LT225/75R16 tires
|yes
|partial wheel covers
|yes
|16 x 6.0 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,695
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,695
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
