  1. Home
  2. Ram
  3. Ram Promaster Cargo Van
  4. Used 2017 Ram Promaster Cargo Van
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2017 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2500 High Roof Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Promaster Cargo Van
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,695
See Promaster Cargo Van Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,695
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,695
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,695
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4175 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower280 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,695
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front head airbagsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$32,695
MOPAR Trailer Tow Groupyes
Interior Convenience Groupyes
Quick Order Package 23Ayes
Premium Appearance Groupyes
Quick Order Package 21Ayes
MOPAR Interior Cargo Rack Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,695
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,695
power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
telescopic steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,695
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,695
Wood Flooryes
MOPAR Cargo Compartment Floor Matyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radioyes
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheelyes
Cargo Partitionyes
Upper and Lower Side Wall Panelingyes
Driver Swivel Seatyes
Rear Heater - A/C Prep Packageyes
Air Conditioning Deleteyes
MOPAR Front Walk Thru Slush Matyes
6-way Driver Adjustable Lumbar Seatyes
MOPAR LED Cargo Area Lightingyes
MOPAR Spray-On Floor Lineryes
MOPAR Front Slush Matsyes
MOPAR Front Carpet Floor Matsyes
Delete Passenger Seatyes
Radio Wiring Prepyes
Passenger Double Seatyes
Instrument Panel Bright Bezelsyes
Lower Side Wall Panelingyes
MOPAR Front Walk Thru Carpet Floor Matyes
2 Additional Key Fobsyes
Heated Passenger Seatyes
Uconnect 5.0yes
6-Way Adjustable Driver and Passenger Lumbar Seatsyes
MOPAR Rear Assist Handlesyes
Passenger Swivel Seatyes
12V Rear Auxiliary Power Outletyes
Uconnect 3.0yes
GPS Navigationyes
Driver Suspension Seatyes
Heated Driver Seatyes
Rear Window Defrosteryes
Speed Controlyes
Cargo Partition w/Sliding Windowyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,695
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,695
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
clothyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,695
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Right Sliding Door w/Fixed Glassyes
MOPAR Custom Vinyl Graphics Package Byes
MOPAR Custom Vinyl Graphics Package Ayes
Left Sliding Door w/Glassyes
Rear Hinged Doors w/Fixed Glassyes
225/75R16C Black Side Wall All-Season Tiresyes
Daytime Running Headlampsyes
MOPAR Vehicle Set Splash Guardsyes
Wide Power Heated Mirrorsyes
16" x 6.0" Aluminum Wheelsyes
Power Folding/Heated Mirrorsyes
MOPAR Rear Window Guardsyes
Delete Wheel Center Capyes
Left Sliding Door No Glassyes
Tire Sealant & Air Compressoryes
16" Wheel Coversyes
MOPAR Rear Bumper Step Extensionyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,695
Curb weight4773 lbs.
Gross weight8900 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place406.0 cu.ft.
Angle of approach18.6 degrees
Maximum payload4120 lbs.
Angle of departure20.0 degrees
Length213.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity5100 lbs.
Ground clearance6.9 in.
Height101.0 in.
Wheel base136.0 in.
Width82.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,695
Exterior Colors
  • Granite Metallic Clear Coat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Sandstone Pearl Coat
  • Pitch Black Clear Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • White Knuckle Clear Coat
  • Broom Yellow
  • Blu By You Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Gray, cloth
  • Gray, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,695
LT225/75R16 tiresyes
partial wheel coversyes
16 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,695
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,695
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Promaster Cargo Van Inventory

Related Used 2017 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2500 High Roof info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles