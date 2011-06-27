Used 2011 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn Edition Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Torque650 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size6.7 l
Horsepower350 hp @ 3000 rpm
Turning circle49.2 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Single Rear Wheel Groupyes
Laramie Longhorn Edition Quick Order Package 2FKyes
In-Car Entertainment
506 watts stereo outputyes
Alpine premium brand speakersyes
video monitoryes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
alloy and wood trim on dashyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
rear view camerayes
adjustable pedalsyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather, wood and chrome trim on doorsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
rear parking sensorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Smoker's Groupyes
Media Center 730Nyes
Rear Seat Video Systemyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Front head room41.0 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room63.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room63.2 in.
Rear leg room42.9 in.
Rear shoulder room65.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Add Clearance Lampsyes
Heavy Duty Snow Plow Prep Groupyes
LT235/80R17E OWL All-Terrain Tiresyes
MOPAR Chrome Tubular Side Stepsyes
Protection Groupyes
Power Sunroofyes
Rear Window Defrosteryes
LT265/70R17E OWL All-Terrain Tiresyes
Measurements
Front track69.5 in.
Curb weight7618 lbs.
Gross weight12200 lbs.
Angle of approach23.8 degrees
Maximum payload4580 lbs.
Angle of departure26.3 degrees
Length259.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity16750 lbs.
Ground clearance7.6 in.
Height78.3 in.
Wheel base168.9 in.
Width96.4 in.
Rear track75.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sagebrush Pearl Coat/White Gold Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat/White Gold Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Light Pebble Beige/Bark Brown, premium leather
  • Dark Slate Gray/Russet, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
LT235/80R E tiresyes
17 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
solid live axle front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
