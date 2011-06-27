2019 Ram 2500 Consumer Reviews

Kris , 04/02/2019 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)

51 of 57 people found this review helpful

I bought the first Ram of it's kind to hit the state and so far so good. We are a Mopar family and this is my 3rd consecutive Ram since 2007 (born in raised in a GM home and that's who put food on the table). My last truck was a 2014 Ram 4x4 1500 5.7/8spd. QC Black Edition, so I have prior experience with the beauty that is the 8 speed. I'll preface this by stating I had been actively shopping (actually building) 2018 Tradesman similarly opted. I had went to 3 dealers to look, but just couldn't settle for the 6 speed transmission. The 6 speed and 373 is a terrible combo in Ram and the 4:10s are hard to find. I ended up seeing this exact model at the last dealer I went to. I while there aren't many rebates, I do get supplier pricing and qualified for 0% so I decided to take it for a drive. First thing I noticed is that the 1st 3 gears pulled substantially harder than the 6 speed. 4th, while low, seems to be a good mid-range gearing. On the highway this truck sings along at 70 moh and appx 1800rpm. I am averaging (only 200 miles on it) appx 15mpg, with mixed driving. I pull a boat,firewood,ATVs etc, and maybe a TT from time to time. I cannot justify the added expense of the CTD. FCA did right with this setup as the 8 speed can handle almost 600ftlbs of torque. I refuse to get caught up in this numbers game the makers are doing. The ride is quiet but firm, but it's a heavy duty. If you want plush, buy a car or spend $80k. I buy trucks for trucks. This setup is the perfect blend of function over form. The work grade vinyl is better feeling than most leathers and if I didn't tell you it was vinyl, you'd assume it was leather. This truck is carpet deleted, because who wants to clean carpet in a truck? If this gets dirty I can wipe the seats with a wet rag and spray out the floors. No more freaking out because mud was left in your $46k truck. Technology wise, I have no use for the 12" screen or climate control. They are neat, but wholly unnecessary, as phones can take care of everything I need and then some. But to each there own. This truck does have, park sense, rear camera, puddle lights, skid plates, On/Off tires/ Bilstein Shocks, Hill Descent control, Factory break controller, 220amp alternator, 6 aux switches, clearance lamps, and overhead night light (weirdly my favorite feature in my last truck too. It's the simple things) It's a well refined beast. There are a few things I don't care for: The ugly SXM antenna (I didn't get SXM nor do I want it), No flares on this year Off Road (it's an upgrade that usually results in rust anyway). Floor storage is only available on the Big Horn. If you can get over your stigma of owning a gas powered HD, this truck is a game changer. I know Ford and GM are coming to market with their answer, but I don't see that this race will ever stop, so pick a spot in the line and cut in.