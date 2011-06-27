2019 Porsche Panamera Consumer Reviews
Some quality issues for a premium brand
Marcelo Mayorga, 07/20/2019
4 E-Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM)
16 of 21 people found this review helpful
Before owning a Panamera y had a MB C43. I was really expecting the switch to be a leap in all possible ways but it wasn’t. The Panamera is a beautiful car, don’t get me wrong, but there are things that really disappointed me. Entertainment system has issues: My phone don’t reconnect with Bluetooth and have to force it manually, voice commands are the slowest ever (you would say “take me home” and takes a life until it comes with something).
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
great car
Eko, 07/18/2019
4S 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8AM)
1 of 18 people found this review helpful
To big of a car for my wife
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
