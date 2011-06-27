  1. Home
Used 2016 Porsche Macan Turbo Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$73,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Front limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.6/455.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque406 lb-ft @ 1350 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower400 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle39.2 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Premium Pacakge Plusyes
Sport Chrono Package in conjuction w/Porsche Communication Manager (PCM)yes
Comfort Lighting Packageyes
Extended Interior Package Plusyes
Interior Package Paintedyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
14 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
745 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
Dual zone climate controls - driver and passengeryes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Sun Visors in Leatheryes
Heated Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiberyes
Dark Walnut Interior Packageyes
Seat Belts in Luxor Beigeyes
Porsche Rear Seat Entertainment Plusyes
Online Servicesyes
Sport Chrono Clock or Compass Dial in Whiteyes
Steering Column Casing in Leatheryes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Seat Heating (Front and Rear)yes
Burmester High-End Surround Sound Systemyes
Sport Chrono Clock or Compass in Garnet Redyes
Whitewashed Oak Interior Packageyes
6-Disc CD/DVD Changeryes
Telephone Moduleyes
Smoking Packageyes
Compass on Dashboardyes
Extended Interior Package, Dashboard Trim in Leatheryes
Porsche Rear Seat Entertainment in Leatheryes
Sport Chrono Clock or Compass in Luxor Beigeyes
Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front)yes
Cargo Management Systemyes
PCM Display Surround Paintedyes
Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front and Rear)yes
Ski Bagyes
Center Console Armrest w/Porsche Crestyes
Fire Extinguisheryes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminumyes
Leather Interior Packageyes
Vehicle Key Paintedyes
Heated Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel in Whitewashed Oakyes
Instrument Dials in Luxor Beigeyes
Gear Selector in Aluminumyes
Sunblind for Rear Side Windowsyes
Seat Belts in Saddle Brownyes
Center Console Armrest w/Model Logoyes
Piano Black Interior Packageyes
Seat Belts in Pebble Greyyes
Seat Belts in Espressoyes
Rear-View Mirror in Leatheryes
Personalized Reversible Loadspace Mat w/Leather Edging and Sill Protectionyes
PCM Display Surround in Leatheryes
Heated Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel in Dark Walnutyes
Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Electronic Logbookyes
Lane Keep Assist (LKA)yes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Air Vents in Leatheryes
Seat Belts in Carrera Redyes
Telephone Module w/Cordless Handsetyes
Carbon Fiber Interior Packageyes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminumyes
Seat Belts in Agate Greyyes
Porsche Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
Air Vent Slats Paintedyes
Seat Console in Leatheryes
Personalized Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Voice Controlyes
Instrument Dials in Whiteyes
14-Way Power Seats w/Memory Packageyes
Leather Key Pouchyes
Seat Ventilation (Front)yes
Instrument Dials in Garnet Redyes
Porsche Car Connectyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
14 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Exterior Options
Bi-Xenon headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yes
ParkAssist (Front and Rear) w/Surround Viewyes
Carbon Fiber Side Bladesyes
Sport Exhaust System w/Sport Tailpipes in Blackyes
Thermal and Noise Insulating Privacy Glassyes
Panoramic Roof Systemyes
Sport Tailpipesyes
21" Sport Classic Wheelsyes
19" Macan Design Wheelsyes
Tinted LED Taillightsyes
20" Summer Tiresyes
Roof Rails in Aluminum Finish w/Roof Transportation Systemyes
21" Sport Classic Wheels in Exterior Coloryes
SportDesign Side Mirrorsyes
Sport Tailpipes in Blackyes
21" 911 Turbo Design Wheelsyes
Running Boardsyes
Roof Rails in Blackyes
Roof Rails in Aluminum Finishyes
21" Sport Classic Wheels in Blackyes
Porsche Entry and Driveyes
SportDesign Package in Black w/out Side Skirtsyes
Roof Rails in Black w/Roof Transportation Systemyes
ParkAssist (Front and Rear) w/Reversing Camerayes
Auto-Dimming Mirrorsyes
Window Trim in Black (High-Gloss)yes
19" Summer Tiresyes
SportDesign Package w/out Side Skirtsyes
ParkAssist (Front and Rear)yes
Delete Model Designationyes
Air Intake Grills Painted in Black (High-Gloss)yes
Stainless Steel Skid Plate (Front)yes
Trailer Hitch w/out Tow Ballyes
Wheel Center Caps w/Colored Porsche Crestyes
Fuel Cap in Aluminum Lookyes
Sport Exhaust System w/Sport Tailpipesyes
20" Macan SportDesign Wheelsyes
Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus)yes
Stainless Steel Skid Plate (Front and Rear)yes
20" RS Spyder Design Wheelsyes
21" Sport Classic Wheels in Platinum Satinyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity53.0 cu.ft.
Length185.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity5291 lbs.
Curb weight4244 lbs.
Gross weight5622 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.7 cu.ft.
Height63.4 in.
Maximum payload970 lbs.
Wheel base110.5 in.
Width76.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Mahogany Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Palladium Metallic
  • White
  • Agate Grey Metallic
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Rhodium Silver Metallic
  • Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Impulse Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Garnet Red, premium leather
  • Espresso, premium leather
  • Agate Grey, leather
  • Luxor Beige, leather
  • Black/Garnet Red, leather
  • Saddle Brown, leather
  • Saddle Brown/Luxor Beige, premium leather
  • Agate Grey/Pebble Grey, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
19 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
255/50R19 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
