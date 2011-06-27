  1. Home
Used 2014 Porsche Cayenne Turbo Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)396.0/580.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque516 lb-ft @ 2250 rpm
Base engine size4.8 l
Horsepower500 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle39.1 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Extended LED Comfort Lighting Packageyes
SportDesign Package w/Side Skirtsyes
Light Comfort Package w/Memory Packageyes
SportDesign Package w/out Side Skirtsyes
14-Way Power Seats w/Memory Packageyes
Sport Packageyes
Premium Package Plusyes
Smoker Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
100 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
10 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
alloy and leather trim on dashyes
front seatback storageyes
cargo netyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Sun Visors in Leatheryes
Yachting Mahogany Interior Packageyes
Seat Belts in Luxor Beigeyes
Soft Ruffled Seat Centers - Natural Leatheryes
Seats w/Deviated Stitchingyes
Walnut Interior Package including Gear Selectoryes
SportDesign Steering Wheel in Alcantara w/Gear Shift Paddlesyes
Grab Handles in Natural Oliveyes
Extended Leather Interior Packageyes
Grab Handles in Yachting Mahoganyyes
Anthracite Birch Interior Packageyes
Steering Wheel Rim w/Deviated Stitchingyes
Interior Package Paintedyes
Burmester High-End Surround Sound Systemyes
Heated Three-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiberyes
Seat Belts in Cognacyes
Yachting Mahogany Interior Package including Gear Selectoryes
Cargo Managementyes
Walnut Interior Packageyes
Telephone Moduleyes
Compass Dial in Luxor Beigeyes
Carbon Interior Packageyes
Seat Belts in Umberyes
Compass Dial in Guards Redyes
Interior Package Black High-Glossyes
Deviated Stitching Interior Packageyes
Interior Grab Handles in Leatheryes
Armrests in Deviated Leatheryes
Ski Bagyes
Air Vent Slats in Leatheryes
Front Seat Console Trim in Leatheryes
Wireless Internet Accessyes
Grab Handles in Walnutyes
Center Console Armrest w/Porsche Crestyes
Door Lever Surround and Rear Ashtray in Leatheryes
SportDesign Steering Wheel w/Shift Paddlesyes
Fire Extinguisheryes
Illuminated Door Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Rear-view Mirror in Leatheryes
Key Pouch in Leatheryes
Vehicle Key Paintedyes
Leather Interior Packageyes
Natural Olive Interior Packageyes
Seat Belts in Guards Redyes
Sport Chrono Clock in Guards Redyes
Instrument Dials in Luxor Beigeyes
6-Disc CD Changeryes
Door Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Illuminated Personalized Door Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Steering Column in Leatheryes
Center Console Armrest w/Model Logoyes
Compass Display on Instrument Panelyes
Compass Dial in Whiteyes
Personalized Loadspace Mat w/Leather Edgingyes
Illuminated Personalized Door Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Illuminated Door Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Porsche Communication Management (PCM) Display Surround in Leatheryes
Gear Selector Trim in Aluminumyes
Heated Three-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel in Walnutyes
Electronic Logbookyes
Grab Handles in Anthracite Birchyes
Sport Chrono Clock in Whiteyes
Porsche Crest on Front Headrestsyes
Natural Olive Interior Package including Gear Selectoryes
Air Vents in Leatheryes
Porsche Entry and Driveyes
Sport Chrono Clock in Luxor Beigeyes
4-Zone Climate Controlyes
Anthracite Birch Interior Package including Gear Selectoryes
Instrument Dials in Guards Redyes
Telephone Module w/Cordless Handsetyes
Seat Centers in Deviating Coloryes
Electric Roll-Up Sunblind for Rear Side Windowsyes
Extended Grab Handles Package in Carbon Fiberyes
Soft Ruffled Seat Centers - Leather Interioryes
Sport Chrono Packageyes
Seat Ventilation Frontyes
Porsche Communication Management (PCM) Surround Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Heated Three-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel in Anthracite Birchyes
Porsche Crest on Front and Rear Headrestsyes
Porsche Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
Air Vent Slats Paintedyes
Seat Belts in Silver Greyyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Yachting Mahoganyyes
Personalized Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Instrument Dials in Whiteyes
Voice Controlyes
Carbon Interior Package including Gear Selectoryes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
14 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room67.1 in.
14 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room39.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Roof Rails in Matte Aluminum Finish including Roof Transport Systemyes
Front Air Intakes Paintedyes
Thermally and Noise Insulated Privacy Glassyes
Reversing Camera w/ParkAssist System Front and Rearyes
5mm Wheel Spacer, Front and Rearyes
ParkAssist Front and Rearyes
Heated Windscreen for Thermally and Noise Insulated Privacy Glassyes
Wheel Arch Extension in Exterior Coloryes
Exterior Package in High-Gloss Blackyes
Wheel Hub Cover w/Colored Porsche Crestyes
Extended Exterior Package Painted in Black (High-Gloss Finish)yes
Off-Road Underbody Protectionyes
21" Cayenne SportEdition Wheels w/Arch Extensionsyes
20" Cayenne SportDesign II Wheelsyes
Roof Spoiler Separation Edge Paintedyes
17mm Rear Axle Wheel Spacersyes
Running Boardsyes
Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yes
Wheel Arch Extensions w/Side Door Protection Moldingsyes
Heated Windscreenyes
Roof Rails in Blackyes
Stainless Steel Skid Plate in Frontyes
19" Cayenne Design II Wheelsyes
21" Cayenne SportEdition Painted Black Wheels w/Arch Extensionyes
21" Cayenne SportEdition Wheels Painted w/Arch Extensionyes
Deletion of Model Designationyes
Bi-Xenon Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yes
Roof Rails in Black including Roof Transport Systemyes
Summer Performance Tires for 19" Wheelsyes
Roof Rails in Matte Aluminum Finishyes
Fuel Cap w/Aluminum Look Finishyes
LED Rear Lights Tinted Blackyes
Summer Performance Tires for 20" Wheelsyes
Side Rear-View Mirrors Paintedyes
Sport Exhaust Tailpipesyes
21" 911 Turbo II Wheels w/Arch Extensionsyes
Panorama Roof Systemyes
Trailer Hitch w/out Tow Ballyes
20" RS Spyder Design Wheelsyes
Stainless Steel Skid Plates in Front and Rearyes
Measurements
Front track65.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity60.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight4784 lbs.
Gross weight6349 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.7 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.
Angle of approach26.0 degrees
Maximum payload1565 lbs.
Angle of departure24.5 degrees
Length190.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity7716 lbs.
Ground clearance6.4 in.
Height67.0 in.
Wheel base114.0 in.
Width76.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Meteor Grey Metallic
  • Jet Green Metallic
  • Umber Metallic
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • White
  • Black
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Mahogany Metallic
  • Carmine Red
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Umber, leather
  • Luxor Beige, leather
  • Platinum Grey, leather
  • Umber/Light Tartufo, premium leather
  • Umber/Cream, premium leather
  • Espresso/Cognac, premium leather
  • Espresso, premium leather
  • Black/Luxor Beige, premium leather
  • Black/Carrera Red, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
265/50R19 tiresyes
19 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
