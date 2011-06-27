Used 2015 Porsche Boxster Consumer Reviews

Excellence all around JohnCBullen@GMail.com , 10/18/2015 S 2dr Convertible (3.4L 6cyl 6M) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I traded in my '08 911 (997.1) C4S cabriolet on a 2015 Boxster S. The Boxster is head and tails ahead of the 911 in fit, finish, interior quality, handling, and interior noise. The PCM (entertainment, communication, nav) system on the Boxster is several steps ahead of what what was in the 911. While the 911 is iconic and has a sex appeal superior to the Boxster, the Boxster shines in performance over the 911. This is my third Boxster, and I am of the opinion that the Boxster S is a better balanced car with its mid-engine and weight distribution than the 911, and the power to weight ratio is well within anyone's power requirements. Update: Two years owning this car, and everything in my review is still valid. A great car! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

A wonderful true sports car Robert , 10/10/2015 S 2dr Convertible (3.4L 6cyl 6M) 3 of 4 people found this review helpful I traded a 13 boxster s for a 2014 991... Always wanted a new body style..the 991 was really awful in all the areas the 2015 boxster s is fantastic.Ride,comfort,..991 could feel every crack in the road..loudly..annoying !..the boxster 6 speed is so perfect in fit..I'm 6'2" and the 14 way seats put the driver in a perfect position to grasp the stick,and then simply touch the PCM to change to what ever format ..media,radio..My 2013 boxster s was built for track..PTV,Pasam,sports exhaust ..this 2015 was built with full leather,blk.Well worth the $$ Burmester stereo..Carmine Red..20"turbo wheels..a fabulous ride..and 40k less than a 991!! Enjoy...... Have had for 8000 miles.....I could not enjoy a car more..I love the two trunks..quality of the real leather...the smooth clutch...the Burmester stereo is amazing...perfect sound at any speed with the top down...

Not your average roadster. Howard Ishbia , 03/10/2016 2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 6M) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is not an entry level Porsche. This is a first class roadster a definite step up from other roadsters that it is compared to such as the Z4 and the Audi TT. Great car, excellent ride and style. Driving this car is a joy and the way it zips in and out of traffic makes you feel if you are driving in a race (of course at posted speeds). Great car and value.

2014 Porsche Boxster S John P. , 07/28/2018 S 2dr Convertible (3.4L 6cyl 6M) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Bought a 2014 Boxster S. Can't tell you how impressed I am with this car is so many ways. I never liked the look of the boxster and always owned 911's. That mindset started to change with the redesign in 2013. Every time I would see one on the road or parked, I found myself admiring the new design with the huge air intake ducts that gave it a Porsche GT, Audi R8 and Lamborghini look. I like how they brought the duct shape into the doors too. I never ever thought to look at how refined and classy the interior was when gawking at the exterior. Fast forward a few years and I finally added a 2014 Boxster S to my stable and I am extremely impressed with this car. The sound of the engine is amazing and while it could be a tad quicker, it's still pretty fast and with the excellent gas mileage it's just perfect. The interior is also a high point. The design is intuitive and the fit, finish and materials used are top notch. Driving it is a blast and the handling is much better that any of my 911's hand down. It feels one in its own on the road. I wanted a manual transmission but settled on the PDK and am super impressed with that too which I never thought would be possible. It's an incredible transmission with a lot of options for driving style. Bottom line: It's a lot of car, look and performance for the money. Porsche really made this car right and am finally glad I pulled the trigger. It is a world class Sportscars in every way.