Used 1995 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Consumer Reviews

More about the 1995 Cutlass Supreme
5(69%)4(27%)3(2%)2(2%)1(0%)
4.6
45 reviews
List Price Estimate
$1,002 - $2,450
This car is typical American nonsense.

elhombre72, 10/14/2003
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

I have grown to hate this car over the years. The cheap plastic components, cheap finish, basic design flaws and tedious repairs have made owing this car a pain. Why can't GM make cars that do fall apart after a few years. I have had to change the transmission pan gasket about four times, the altenator twice, the starter three times and other numerous nonsense repairs. Even the dashboard display lights have gone out on me and it is a pain to replace the lights.

One Word: Value

Mitchell, 03/18/2002
2 of 4 people found this review helpful

This is a great car, personally, I don't know why many more people drive these. It came with everything standard, and to me that's great.

Great buy and fun ride

Linn, 01/31/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

We bought our daughter one with 275000 miles from a friend for her first car to learn with. She drove it 50000 more and we loved it and she did also, so we bought one with only 19000 miles that was actually the last one built. We still Love it and Just found one with 10450 original miles. We did have the top to come up going down the road and broke the braces and caused a lot of repair. It was locked down and was passing a truck when the draft caused this to happen. We plan on writing GM about that but still Love the car. Great bang for the buck! It is American also!

Very reliable

cas7366, 11/05/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I just want to tell you that this car has been a great car to me even though I may not be the best at it's maintenance. I change the oil and have had no problems with this car. It makes me think very highly of Oldsmobil cars.

Last of the Olds Droptops

johnmilner, 07/04/2006
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

My Cutlass convertible was bought from my uncle who bought it new. It's been a wonderfull car. It has some cheap plastic, for fitting interior pieces, but mostly it's ok. The 3.4 V6 engine is pretty peppy. Olds should have offered a manual transmission.

