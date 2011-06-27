Used 1995 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Consumer Reviews

This car is typical American nonsense. elhombre72 , 10/14/2003 3 of 4 people found this review helpful I have grown to hate this car over the years. The cheap plastic components, cheap finish, basic design flaws and tedious repairs have made owing this car a pain. Why can't GM make cars that do fall apart after a few years. I have had to change the transmission pan gasket about four times, the altenator twice, the starter three times and other numerous nonsense repairs. Even the dashboard display lights have gone out on me and it is a pain to replace the lights. Report Abuse

One Word: Value Mitchell , 03/18/2002 2 of 4 people found this review helpful This is a great car, personally, I don't know why many more people drive these. It came with everything standard, and to me that's great.

Great buy and fun ride Linn , 01/31/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful We bought our daughter one with 275000 miles from a friend for her first car to learn with. She drove it 50000 more and we loved it and she did also, so we bought one with only 19000 miles that was actually the last one built. We still Love it and Just found one with 10450 original miles. We did have the top to come up going down the road and broke the braces and caused a lot of repair. It was locked down and was passing a truck when the draft caused this to happen. We plan on writing GM about that but still Love the car. Great bang for the buck! It is American also!

Very reliable cas7366 , 11/05/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I just want to tell you that this car has been a great car to me even though I may not be the best at it's maintenance. I change the oil and have had no problems with this car. It makes me think very highly of Oldsmobil cars.