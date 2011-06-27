Used 1991 Oldsmobile Custom Cruiser Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/506.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque255 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 4200 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.7 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room56.9 in.
Front shoulder room63.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room57.1 in.
Rear leg room38.0 in.
Rear shoulder room63.5 in.
Measurements
Length217.5 in.
Curb weight4435 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place54.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.0 in.
Height60.3 in.
Wheel base115.9 in.
Width79.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Beechwood Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Auburn Metallic
  • Black
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Camel Beige
  • Bright Red
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Light Auburn Metallic
  • Turquoise Metallic
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • White
  • Light Beechwood Metallic
  • Slate Gray
  • Silver Metallic
