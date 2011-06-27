Used 1991 Nissan Truck Consumer Reviews

19 years old and 207,000 Miles! Andrew , 05/11/2009 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I purchased this 1991 "King Cab" pickup to haul household stuff, haul firewood, and commute 30 miles each way to work. This truck has NEVER let me or my wife down - not a dead battery, not a flat tire, NOTHING! This has been the most reliable and trouble free vehicle that I have ever owned - and I have owned quite a few. I am planning to sell it soon, though - my son will start driving in a couple of years and I want a vehicle with Airbags and ABS for him. Aside from that, I'd keep this truck another 19 years. Just so you know, though - I plan to buy a 1999 Nissan Pickup to replace this one. :) Report Abuse

best truck ever truck fan , 10/21/2005 4 of 4 people found this review helpful i bought this truck from my grandfather with 238k miles on it. he in turn bought it from a guy in georgia in 95. he changed the oil every 3k. i do the same and its now gott 245k miles and is going strong. no major issues even after a minor wreck it still works flawlessly. i take it on 500 mile trips frequently and it gets me their at 75mph. i love this truck and will definitely be getting another nissan pickup when this one does die." if ever" great job Nissan you have won a lifetime customer . keep up the quality.

The best truck around Schick , 01/09/2006 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I got this as my first truck and it is the best and most reliable truck. The only thing i have replaced is the CV joint boots and a e-brake cable. And you know what i have a K&N intake system. dual flowmaster exhaust and a throttle body spacer and it is pumping out just as much as a small V6. I have a 2" body lift and 3" susp. lift with 32/11.50 mud terrians and it gets about 14 mpg. I would never trade this truck for anything else. its takes a beating from me from mud bogging to just normal day driving, so basically its the best truck around and wouldnt trade it for the world

Love this little truck Ryan , 02/09/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I started driving this truck when I was 15 years old. It's what I first learned to drive. I'm now 24 and I've never had any major problems with it. I have to admit I'm not always great at getting the oil changed every 3k miles, but at 189K she still start up every time. I'm on my 2nd cluch (learning to drive) and never replaced so much as a starter. I've hit a deer, a side rail on a highway, and a small car and never had to do much repair past a bumper and a fender or 2. She still get's about 20 mpg- would be better with a tune up. I can't belive I'm thinking of selling her. Hope the new Nissans hold up as wll as the old.