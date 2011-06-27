Used 2016 Nissan 370Z Consumer Reviews
Great car, but know your options
I wish I'd done more research on this car before buying but.. Ride comfort and road noise is tolerable but don't be surprised if others complain about it. Unless you're pulling some Fast and Furious **** or tracking the car, the base model has ample power. This car is a serious looker and is a lot more uncommon than the new Mustangs, 5th gen Camaros or whatever other RWD 2 door sports coupe you're comparing it to. Just know that there are other options present/will be present, especially at similar and lower prices. The new Mustang has been out for a bit, the 6th gen Camaro is coming, there are rumors of a new Genesis Coupe and Dodge Challenger as well as a new 370z in the next few years.
don't believe what you hear..
all I have read in virtually every review from "experts " is that there are better choices available. really? name one!. My 2014 grey 370z roadster is an absolute superstar. It is stunning to look at. I am shocked when i go a single day without compliments or admiring glances. The power is awesome. The engine sound is brutal, in a good way. The handling and braking are true sportscar. It is absolutely reliable and the oil changes are the same price as a sentra. And I paid $38,900 for my base roadster. Now in a two seat sportscar, what car on this planet does what the Z does ??.A corvette roadster for $55,000?. A boxster for $ 60,000?..And don't make me laugh By even mentioning a miata or an FRS. And by the way, a mustang is NOT a Z competitor!, that competes with camaros and challengers, and phony auto journalists should know that. The Z is unique in the price range, and it is an excellent true sportscar!
A Gem, Actually a Pearl
This my third Z, and I'm more than brand loyal. The Zs are fun to drive, incredibly reliable, and relatively safe for sports convertibles. You could buy two of these cars for what you might pay for a Porsche. The Bose sound system is crystal clear, and the road sound dampening improvements in the 2016 cars are a real plus.
My fourth Z and the best so far
Since I have bought four of these so far, you can safely assume I think highly of this car. Since I have had such good luck with previous models I bought this sight unseen and assumed it would be OK. It has been a great experience so far. (Only 2 months). I have always relied on a Z for basic commuting. I only need to bring myself and a briefcase so a 2-seater is ideal. They have all been nimble and quick, even the 300ZX. The direct comparison I will make is to the 350Z that I just traded in. First I assume it will be a good resale value because I got back much more than I expected for a ten year old 350Z. ($7500!) The experience is overall the best yet. The 370 is the quickest yet, But: The 350 was made to be faster with a lighter push on the accelerator, giving the impression of being quicker. With the same amount of pedal travel, the 370 accelerates less quickly. However, about pushing half way down it clearly is quicker than the 350. Flooring it really shows it to be MUCH quicker from 0 to 40 or so. And a lot louder too. The steering is very precise, but the steering wheel moves with a very light touch, easier than any past Z. The interior feels very similar to the 350 with a few upgrades. The seat, although manual, fits me like a glove. There is a much better layout of storage areas. The 350 had no glovebox, and the 370 does and has rear storage areas also. The USB connector is in the center console storage box. Unfortunately the interior lights are all regular incandescents which I hate since they can kill the battery if left on. I changed 5 of them out for LED lights. You can find these for a few bucks on Amazon. I was initially unhappy about paying for the upgraded Bose stereo in the sport package (you have no choice if you want the larger brakes and viscous slip differential). However I must say it sounds better than I expected, and better than the Bose stereo that came with past Zs. But not nearly as good as the premium systems in either the BMW 335 or the Grand Cherokee which I have experienced long-term. I like the exterior much better: it looks muscular and aggressive. And they got rid of the shark tooth front. The LED running lights are decent looking as well. There are not many of these cars around and I am just fine with that. There are 100 BMWs and mercedes and vettes and porsches for every Z that I see and I don't care. I love the way this car looks and I can afford a 911. I just think it's nuts to toss out $100 k on a car. In fact I see more GT-Rs than Zs around here. The brakes are much better than past models. I have the sport model with larger discs and they slow the car very well for street driving. One point to make, the rear visibility is not so hot. I perceive a pretty big blind spot on the two rears, so if you have problems looking over your shoulder, this might not be a good choice for you. I can make up for it by altering my position in the car to look with the side mirrors. Bottom line: This car is an unqualified bargain for $34k. If I live long enough I will get the 390Z or 400Z or whatever the next one is named. Update: After having this car for 2 years, I would say there is only one thing that has become a problem for me: Non-Linear Accelerator pedal. For lack of a better term, this is how I describe it. There is a "dead spot" in the middle 1/3 of the pedal travel which is mainly noticeable when you are already going about 30-40mph, and you try to accelerate by pressing down a significant amount, about halfway down, and almost nothing happens. It accelerates a tiny bit, but barely. Then you keep inching the pedal down and then suddenly it downshifts 2 gears and wails off like like a rocket with much more intense acceleration. Other reviewers have called it a "slow to downshift" situation. This is a silly way of programming the pedal. It is so goofy that at those speeds I just shift to manual mode and shift it myself. I wish they could re-program this. My dealer has no idea what I'm talking about. I still like this car, and keeping it in manual shifting will make it liveable,
Oh Baby! Sweet Ride!
The first thing a shopper should know before buying this car, Nissan 370Z Sport Tech, is that it IS a sports car. Keep that in mind. It is not a huge luxury vehicle with tons of room. It IS a joy to drive. I bought the stick shift, manual model. It is a fast, "purty", little thing. I did my homework before I even stepped inside the dealership and would recommend you do the same. I drove 100 miles away to get nearly $7,000 off what the other dealers were selling her for. She only had 19 miles on her when I drove her off the lot. I used Edmunds.com and Truecar.com to get online estimates and made sure the Internet Rep of the dealerships honored their bid. Obviously, this car being a two seater sports car, you are not going to have a lot of cargo storage space, but look, I don’t plan on using her to haul baggage. She does pick up alot of road noise via the tires and sitting so low to the ground but if you are listening to the BOSE stereo system or Sirrius XM you learn to love the sound. All in all, I am extremely pleased with this purchase. MPH is about the same as my last car G6, nothing stupendous to write home about 23 city/27 highway. She uses only premium gas (91) so consider how much you can afford for gas as in California we pay the highest amount for gasoline in the country. By the way, I am a single female, with no minor children. I bought this car, not out of practicality, but because I wanted her. She is gorgeous to look at and people (men especially) stop to tell me so. This car hugs the turns and picks up speed fast. Step aside, boys. This little Red Hotrod is for Girls!
