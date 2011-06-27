Used 2016 Nissan 370Z Consumer Reviews

Joey L , 11/01/2015 Touring Sport 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M)

22 of 23 people found this review helpful

Since I have bought four of these so far, you can safely assume I think highly of this car. Since I have had such good luck with previous models I bought this sight unseen and assumed it would be OK. It has been a great experience so far. (Only 2 months). I have always relied on a Z for basic commuting. I only need to bring myself and a briefcase so a 2-seater is ideal. They have all been nimble and quick, even the 300ZX. The direct comparison I will make is to the 350Z that I just traded in. First I assume it will be a good resale value because I got back much more than I expected for a ten year old 350Z. ($7500!) The experience is overall the best yet. The 370 is the quickest yet, But: The 350 was made to be faster with a lighter push on the accelerator, giving the impression of being quicker. With the same amount of pedal travel, the 370 accelerates less quickly. However, about pushing half way down it clearly is quicker than the 350. Flooring it really shows it to be MUCH quicker from 0 to 40 or so. And a lot louder too. The steering is very precise, but the steering wheel moves with a very light touch, easier than any past Z. The interior feels very similar to the 350 with a few upgrades. The seat, although manual, fits me like a glove. There is a much better layout of storage areas. The 350 had no glovebox, and the 370 does and has rear storage areas also. The USB connector is in the center console storage box. Unfortunately the interior lights are all regular incandescents which I hate since they can kill the battery if left on. I changed 5 of them out for LED lights. You can find these for a few bucks on Amazon. I was initially unhappy about paying for the upgraded Bose stereo in the sport package (you have no choice if you want the larger brakes and viscous slip differential). However I must say it sounds better than I expected, and better than the Bose stereo that came with past Zs. But not nearly as good as the premium systems in either the BMW 335 or the Grand Cherokee which I have experienced long-term. I like the exterior much better: it looks muscular and aggressive. And they got rid of the shark tooth front. The LED running lights are decent looking as well. There are not many of these cars around and I am just fine with that. There are 100 BMWs and mercedes and vettes and porsches for every Z that I see and I don't care. I love the way this car looks and I can afford a 911. I just think it's nuts to toss out $100 k on a car. In fact I see more GT-Rs than Zs around here. The brakes are much better than past models. I have the sport model with larger discs and they slow the car very well for street driving. One point to make, the rear visibility is not so hot. I perceive a pretty big blind spot on the two rears, so if you have problems looking over your shoulder, this might not be a good choice for you. I can make up for it by altering my position in the car to look with the side mirrors. Bottom line: This car is an unqualified bargain for $34k. If I live long enough I will get the 390Z or 400Z or whatever the next one is named. Update: After having this car for 2 years, I would say there is only one thing that has become a problem for me: Non-Linear Accelerator pedal. For lack of a better term, this is how I describe it. There is a "dead spot" in the middle 1/3 of the pedal travel which is mainly noticeable when you are already going about 30-40mph, and you try to accelerate by pressing down a significant amount, about halfway down, and almost nothing happens. It accelerates a tiny bit, but barely. Then you keep inching the pedal down and then suddenly it downshifts 2 gears and wails off like like a rocket with much more intense acceleration. Other reviewers have called it a "slow to downshift" situation. This is a silly way of programming the pedal. It is so goofy that at those speeds I just shift to manual mode and shift it myself. I wish they could re-program this. My dealer has no idea what I'm talking about. I still like this car, and keeping it in manual shifting will make it liveable,