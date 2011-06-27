Used 1993 Mitsubishi Montero SR Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.2/413.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.3 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque174 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower151 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.9 in.
Front leg room40.3 in.
Front hip room53.5 in.
Front shoulder room55.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.0 in.
Rear hip Room52.4 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room55.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity97 cu.ft.
Length186.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity4000 lbs.
Curb weight4225 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place44.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.9 in.
Height74.0 in.
Wheel base107.3 in.
Width70.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Morocco Red Pearl Metallic
  • Nairobi Beige Metallic
  • Sable Black
  • Barbados Blue Metallic
  • Calgary Gray Metallic
  • Mojave Brown Metallic
  • Belize Green Metallic
  • Mystic Black Metallic
  • Summit White
