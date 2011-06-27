2020 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Consumer Reviews
MSRP Starting at
$24,400
Save as much as $2,658
Super Fun AND Practical
Karen Shaw, 05/24/2020
Cooper S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful
LOVE THIS CAR! The more I drive it, the more I love it!!! It’s a blast to drive, hugs the road, and has some good heft to it, so you don’t feel like you’re in a tin box. You get a lot of bang for your buck with this little gem. A lot of attention to detail was put into this vehicle. Lots of fun little surprises. The ONLY thing I wish it had more of was storage space....the center console is very small. But that’s just a personal thing for me.
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
