2020 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Consumer Reviews

Karen Shaw , 05/24/2020 Cooper S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

LOVE THIS CAR! The more I drive it, the more I love it!!! It’s a blast to drive, hugs the road, and has some good heft to it, so you don’t feel like you’re in a tin box. You get a lot of bang for your buck with this little gem. A lot of attention to detail was put into this vehicle. Lots of fun little surprises. The ONLY thing I wish it had more of was storage space....the center console is very small. But that’s just a personal thing for me.