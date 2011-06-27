Used 2011 MINI Cooper Consumer Reviews
MINI is a big LEMON
You could buy a MINI...or you could throw a pile of cash into a burning dumpster and get the same value. I have a 2011 MINI S, with 63k miles. Car is CONSTANTLY in need of repair. To date, I've replaced the ignition coils and spark plugs three times apiece--THREE TIMES!-- plus hoses, a water pump, drive wheel, fly wheel, water pump pulley, and the AC compressor. Now, the radio is fried and the replacement is $1,000.00 installed. It's hugely expensive and frustrating, and I would NEVER buy another MINI. I've spoke with the customer relations team several times, and although they are very nice and do their best to placate customers, that's all they do--placate you. There is never an actual solution provided. I'm hoping a class-action suit is filed against MINI soon, because I believe they are defrauding consumers with poorly-built cars and hiding the true costs of ownership. This is the worst ownership experience I've had in 25+ years of driving.
Wish I had read up more on the common problems....
I bought my 2011 manual base Cooper with 35,000 miles on it....now, at 54,000 miles, it has had a failure of two coils. This turns out to be VERY common with Minis when you go to the various forums. The car will sputter on acceleration, take up to 10 seconds to turn over in the morning, etc. and the problem only worsens unless tended to. Cost at an independent mechanic to fix? $650. Another common problem is dirty injectors at this point. Oh, and it needs a full synthetic oil....so, when you were hoping to get the $19.99 oil change at Car-X, it quickly triples that cost. :/ And the brakes are about gone now, too, despite mostly highway driving. And the worst part? Don't get a flat tire. There is NO SPARE. NONE. The only good part of this car is the gas mileage, but even then, it's not as good as other manuals out there. I get about 33 mpg with, as I said, mostly highway driving.
What a Money Pit - Should Be a Class Action Suit
2011 Mini Cooper S Convertible. 5 years old with only 34,000 miles on it. Garage Queen. Why? IT IS ALWAYS IN THE REPAIR SHOP!!!!!!! $1000.00 for a thermostat replacement. $1,600.00 for a high pressure fuel pump. And the list goes on. So much fun to drive! So expensive to own. There is ALWAYS SOMETHING going wrong with this thing. I can't wait to unload it and get something that doesn't cost me an extra $1,000/month in repair bills. 10/18/2016 Update: A Customer Service Tale: So I sent an email to miniusa and a few DAYS later, my wife gets a voicemail on her cell phone from someone named Andrew W. at MINIUSA. She provides me the number: [contact information removed]. I call it. I work my way through their tortuous automated system, that has a hard time understanding what you are saying when it prompts you to say what you need from their list of the menu items. I leave a message at Andrews extension.. He doesn't call back. I call again today. I get a kind woman who updates my phone information, then sends me along to Andrew W's extension. Andrew W's voicemail says he is not in (again) and says to leave a message, then tells you his voicemail is full. But..., if you want to speak to a Customer Service Representative, you can dial "0". So, I press 0 and it tells me that Customer Service is not available (It is 10:30 on a Tuesday morning) AND that their voice mail is full also. So, I call back again and this time I ask directly for Customer Service Representative. I tell her what just happened and she tells me that she sees on her screen that Andrew just wants to tell me that he can't do anything for me because I had repairs done at a non-mini dealership. Why did I do that? Because my 2011 mini at 34,000 miles is out of warranty anyway and the dealership wanted TWO TIMES the price that the aftermarket auto wanted to do the exact same thermostat repair. The High Pressure Fuel Pump replacement that the dealership wanted $2,200.00 to replace, was also done at the aftermarket repair shop for $1,200.00. I do not know who is in charge of MINIUSA, but my friend, if you are reading this..., you have some serious repairs to make of your own..., with your organization. You may be experiencing records sales and having the best year ever. I do not know. But when customer service has no semblance of service to it whatsoever, and even your automated system to handle consumer problems is so ineffective that there is no operator available and everyone's voicemail is "full", it will all catch up with MINIUSA sooner or later. It may take a few years but this kind of terrible reliability problems, terrible customer service problems, outrageous repair costs, and complete lack of attention to detail and even to the customer will catch up with you eventually. And what about BMW? I am sure they would be embarrassed and humiliated to read how their American operations are being handled. So, hello BMW. Why don't you have some of your Executive officers, board members, and senior staff pretend to have a customer situation and try calling through the automated system under a pseudo name and suffer through the same experience your customers experience every single day. I am so disappointed. I loved driving my Mini Cooper S Convertible for some time. But these recent experiences have completely soured me on the whole Mini experience. I have had nearly a dozen people ask me how I like my Mini over the past 3 months, and I tell them all the same thing: "A blast to drive when it is working... a nightmare to have repaired... a money pit... zero customer service... and do yourself a favor and never ever buy one. 10/19/17 update. After all of this, and the suggestion that some well-heeled law firm ought to file a class-action lawsuit on behalf of Mini Copper owners for the absolute scalding we take on prices for repairs/parts of known and frequent defects in the Mini, they send me a letter telling me to send in the repair bills and they will consider some form of reimbursement for some of the repairs. I do as requested by going to my aftermarket repair shop and getting every single electronic file they have on the repairs, why they were required, and how much parts and labor cost. Fortunately, European Auto Garage in Knoxville, besides always doing excellent repairs with no drama, also keeps meticulous records electronically. I explain to the front desk what I need and why I need it and she happily gathers all the files, diagnostic machine reports and much more, all of which their records system keeps track of. Excellent! She sends the information for me directly to Mini at the designated Mini USA email. A few weeks later, I get a check from Mini for the repair reimbursement sans routine maintenance. Fair enough. I really didn't think they would do anything about it but they covered the whole cost of the repairs to the defective parts.
I knew it was a mistake
I bought a 2011 Mini Cooper for my son to earn to drive on because it was like a go-kart. I knew what I was in for, it being a perfect storm of unreliability being a German car made in England. All of my other vehicles are either a Toyota or a Scion. You buy them and drive them. They are like purchasing an appliance. We had the Mini for 5 months when the timing chain broke at a red light, destroying the engine. Now, although this is a known defect, BMW waned nothing t do with it. This left me with a $6000 engine replacement and God knows what after that. Know this; if you are not rich, buy Japanese every-time. Here's an update: the engine that replaced the one that had the timing chains fail, HAD ITS TIMING CHAIN FAIL! TWO ENGINES, SAME CAR LESS THAN 3 YEARS. BMW KNOWS IT SHOULD ISSUE A RECALL AND REFUSES. THIS IS A SAFETY HAZARD. WHEN THE TIMING CHAIN SNAPS, THE MINI IS INOPERABLE. Bad Motor Works.
A Repair Timebomb
Clutch just failed without warning at 46,000 miles. Repair was $2,800 at an independent repair shop. Dealer wanted $3,500 - $4,000. Other reviews reveal the same type of problems including potential failure of the timing chain tensioner which is a similar failure and cost to repair. Just before this I replace the water inlet / thermostat at the dealer for $600. This was required to pass emission test. I am selling the car as soon as I get it back from the shop. Great fun to drive but be prepared to pay for the privilege. Too bad BMW couldn't duplicate their impressive engineering results in the Mini.
