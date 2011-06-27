Estimated values
1998 Mercury Mystique LS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,300
|$2,087
|$2,520
|Clean
|$1,139
|$1,833
|$2,212
|Average
|$816
|$1,324
|$1,597
|Rough
|$493
|$815
|$982
Estimated values
1998 Mercury Mystique GS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|$1,256
|$2,024
|$2,446
|$1,100
|$1,777
|$2,148
|$788
|$1,283
|$1,551
|$476
|$790
|$953