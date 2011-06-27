2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Sprinter Diesel
4500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
3500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
2500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
2500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
3500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
3500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
3500XD 170" WB Crew 3dr Van 4WD DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
3500XD 144" WB Crew 3dr Van 4WD DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
3500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
3500XD 144" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
4500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
2500 144" WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
3500XD 170" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
4500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
3500XD 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van 4WD DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
4500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
2500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
3500XD 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
2500 144" WB Passenger 3dr Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
3500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
2500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
3500XD 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van 4WD DRW (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
2500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
3500XD 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
3500XD 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van 4WD DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
3500XD 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
4500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
2500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
2500 170" WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Sprinter Van
1500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
2500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
2500 144" WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
2500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
2500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
2500 170" WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
1500 144" WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Data for 2019 Sprinter Diesel 2500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) is not available.
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 Sprinter
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter in Virginia is:not available
Related 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2016
- Used Ford Edge 2016
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2004
- Used Lexus LX 570 2017
- Used Chrysler 300 2017
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tundra
- MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2019
- 2019 Ford F-150
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith
- 2023 Cadillac Lyriq News
- 2021 Hyundai Elantra News
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster
- Audi A6 allroad 2020
- 2020 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van
- 2019 Ram Promaster Window Van
- 2020 Promaster Cargo Van
- 2019 Sprinter
- 2019 Ford Transit Cargo Van
- Nissan NV Cargo 2019
- Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2019
- 2019 GMC Savana
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020
- 2019 Ram Promaster Cargo Van