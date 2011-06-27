2019 Mercedes-Benz Metris Consumer Reviews
Why didn’t I buy a Metris SOONER?
I am a very busy Contractor. My Metris cargo van weighs 5580 lbs. with all my tools, ladders and steel tool cabinets. The GVWR is 6614 Lbs. this allows me to load a lot of material and never have to worry about overloading it’s capacity. The engine is outstanding and has plenty of power to spare. The van also has an amazing turning radius. I bought the van pretty close to base model. The only options I chose were cargo interior panels, wood flooring, trailer hitch and a driver convenience package. Price was $30,000. I added an aftermarket roof rack and after a small modification, the van fits in my 7’ garage with two full size extension ladders. I previously owned a Ram Promaster City, and with the fore mentioned weight I felt that I was torturing it. I traded it in with 30k miles before I ruined it. The Metris does require 91 octane fuel, but the way it performs, I will treat it to anything it asks. I LOVE THIS METRIS!!
Not what is expected.
My boss bought 2 Metris vans. A 2018 and a 2019. The 2019 has 20k, so far, the roof vibrates real bad, added ladder racks, which dealer said would stop the noise. It didn't. Tires are bald. At under 15k it's check oil light came on. Was 2 quarts low, which the dealer said was normal. At under 15k, the van started to cut out, and check engine light came on. Miss fire cylinder 1. Dealer replaced plug coil. Ok for 4 k. Now check engine light on again. Miss fire on cylinder 1. As for the 2018, eating tires, and alignment issues.steering problems. Until yesterday. The van caught fire and is total loss.
Best van I have ever had
Hands down if you want a work van this is it, I have the long wheel base high top 3500 sprinter I love it but I bought a metris to try out before replacing my small fleet , love the metris it's just big enough I find myself carrying tools I need vs carry every tool I have I have 45k miles milage ranges 22 to 27 with ladder rack and 1800 to 2k payload drives like a car , at the end of the day I don't feel like Tyson has used my back and kidneys as a punching bag, great van!
Garbage car 0 star
The Metris is like a trash container Don’t buy this car I have one of this and I have so many problems You can’t compare this with Chevrolet and Ford I’ll never buy Mercedes (=trash can) ago Don’t throw your money on this car just buy a bike
