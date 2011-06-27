Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
GLE-Class Coupe SUV
AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$83,212*
Total Cash Price
$63,229
AMG GLE 43 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$81,580*
Total Cash Price
$61,989
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 GLE-Class Coupe SUV AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,028
|$1,059
|$1,090
|$1,123
|$1,158
|$5,458
|Maintenance
|$1,724
|$1,241
|$4,246
|$2,481
|$2,743
|$12,435
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,245
|$1,918
|$2,068
|$2,227
|$7,457
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,339
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$3,527
|Financing
|$3,401
|$2,735
|$2,024
|$1,267
|$458
|$9,884
|Depreciation
|$11,014
|$6,403
|$5,637
|$4,995
|$4,483
|$32,531
|Fuel
|$2,245
|$2,312
|$2,382
|$2,453
|$2,528
|$11,920
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,751
|$15,042
|$17,343
|$14,433
|$13,643
|$83,212
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 GLE-Class Coupe SUV AMG GLE 43 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,008
|$1,038
|$1,069
|$1,101
|$1,135
|$5,351
|Maintenance
|$1,690
|$1,217
|$4,163
|$2,432
|$2,689
|$12,191
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,221
|$1,880
|$2,027
|$2,183
|$7,311
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,274
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,458
|Financing
|$3,334
|$2,681
|$1,984
|$1,242
|$449
|$9,690
|Depreciation
|$10,798
|$6,277
|$5,526
|$4,897
|$4,395
|$31,893
|Fuel
|$2,201
|$2,267
|$2,335
|$2,405
|$2,478
|$11,686
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,305
|$14,747
|$17,003
|$14,150
|$13,375
|$81,580
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 GLE-Class Coupe
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019