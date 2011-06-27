2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class Consumer Reviews
Great little tourer
Love this car. Four 6 footers can fit comfortably even with the panorama roof. If anyone is over 6 foot there might be negotiation on the front seat position... Trunk space is small but useful - make sure it will work for you. Torquey and fuel efficient 4 cylinder pulls so smoothly from any speed. The double clutch transmission is amazing - very fast and smooth shifting. You can pull the paddles at any time to get the gear you need but mostly it does it all itself in any of the driver modes that you choose - from comfort to sport to off road. Lovely powerful progressive brakes. Would be really great fun to drive except that steering is typical electric with zero feel. Solid build is very reassuring indeed. Ride is a bit sharpish around town but excellent at speed.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Smooth ride with lots to offer
Didn't know exactly all that I was getting in purchasing the 2019, but I'm indeed happy with my GLA 250! Aside from the comfortable interior and technology at my fingertips - the ride is smooth and on point! I can easily fit friends in it comfortably for a quick getaway or enjoy my solo ride listening to whatever I like on the radio. It's roomy with enough cargo space to accomodate things. You can't go wrong with the powerful vehicle.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
GLA 250 4Matic
I've owned this car for a little less than 1,000 miles. In that time, I've grown to really like the vehicle. There are many really good aspects to this car... the standard blind spot monitoring, forward collision prevention and power lift gate. The panoramic roof, sporty acceleration, upgraded sound system, key-less entry and key-less go really make it a fun car to drive and own. The big down side for me is the fact that the suspension seems to be rough over certain types of uneven pavement. In addition the wind and road noise at higher speeds could have been better tamped down. Those aspects prevent me from loving this car. Overall I'm satisfied with the purchase. Lots of fun to drive and own. It offers great utility with nice ground clearance and a respectable boot. I am averaging about 27.5 mpg overall.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
First ever Mercedes
Not as roomy as the RAV4 but a great driving experience . Lots of power on the low end. Haven’t had it long enough for reliability score
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
In Love with an Inanimate Object!
Had it a month and it's a pleasure to drive every time I go out. Easy to use infotainment system and dashboard controls, decent gas mileage, SOOOO fast, corners like a dream, and has some wonderful features that I'm still discovering. Only cons are lack of storage space, headroom due to panoramic sunroof, and blind spots galore. If you can't turn your head to look to the side or behind you when reversing, don't even look at this vehicle. My blind spot monitoring and backup camera have come in VERY handy. Handling is closer to that of a sports car than an SUV. Would buy it again without hesitation!
