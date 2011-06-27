  1. Home
Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class Features & Specs

More about the 2014 CL-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$116,600
Starting MSRP
$154,600
Starting MSRP
$162,000
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic7-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V12
Combined MPG181814
Total Seating444
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$116,600
Starting MSRP
$154,600
Starting MSRP
$162,000
Drive typeAll wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyesnono
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic7-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyesnono
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$116,600
Starting MSRP
$154,600
Starting MSRP
$162,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/24 mpg15/22 mpg12/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)328.5/525.6 mi.357.0/523.6 mi.285.6/428.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.9 gal.23.8 gal.23.8 gal.
Combined MPG181814
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$116,600
Starting MSRP
$154,600
Starting MSRP
$162,000
Torque516 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm590 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm612 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l5.5 l5.5 l
Horsepower429 hp @ 5200 rpm536 hp @ 5500 rpm510 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle38.2 ft.38.2 ft.38.2 ft.
Valves323236
direct injectionyesyesno
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableno
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8V8V12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$116,600
Starting MSRP
$154,600
Starting MSRP
$162,000
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyesyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
cornering lightsyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyesyesyes
pre-collision safety systemyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
brake dryingyesyesyes
self-leveling headlightsyesyesyes
emergency braking preparationyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
adaptive headlightsyesyesyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
high pressure washers headlampsyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
Rear folding headrestsyesyesyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemnonoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$116,600
Starting MSRP
$154,600
Starting MSRP
$162,000
designo Mystic Red Leather Packageyesyesno
designo Light Brown Leather Packageyesnoyes
Driver Assistance Packageyesyesno
designo Jet Black Leather Packageyesnoyes
Sport Package Plus Oneyesnono
designo Saffron Beige Leather Packageyesnono
Sport Packageyesnono
designo Deep White Leather Packageyesnono
designo Porcelain Leather Packageyesyesno
designo Sand Leather Packagenoyesno
AMG Performance Packagenoyesno
AMG Exterior Carbon Fiber Package (SPC)noyesno
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$116,600
Starting MSRP
$154,600
Starting MSRP
$162,000
600 watts stereo outputyesyesyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyesyesyes
video monitoryesyesyes
15 total speakersyesyesyes
2 subwoofer(s)yesyesyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yesyesyes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyesyesyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyesyesyes
memory card slotyesyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
DVD playeryesyesyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$116,600
Starting MSRP
$154,600
Starting MSRP
$162,000
remote trunk releaseyesyesyes
cargo netyesyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
front and rear parking sensorsyesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
interior active charcoal air filteryesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesno
alloy trim on shift knobyesyesyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consoleyesyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyesyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashyesyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
Sun sensoryesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
leather and wood steering wheelyesnoyes
trunk lightyesyesyes
extended cabin heatingyesyesyes
leather steering wheelnoyesno
adaptive cruise controlnonoyes
heated steering wheelnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$116,600
Starting MSRP
$154,600
Starting MSRP
$162,000
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote window operationyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$116,600
Starting MSRP
$154,600
Starting MSRP
$162,000
mbrace Packageyesyesyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyesnoyes
Heated Steering Wheelyesyesno
SPLITVIEWyesyesyes
mbrace PLUSyesyesyes
Wood/Leather Steering Wheelnoyesno
AMG Illuminated Door Sillsnoyesno
AMG Leather/Alcantara Steering Wheel (SPC)noyesno
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$116,600
Starting MSRP
$154,600
Starting MSRP
$162,000
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$116,600
Starting MSRP
$154,600
Starting MSRP
$162,000
12 -way power passenger seatyesyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
premium leatheryesyesyes
sport front seatsyesyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyesyes
Front leg room42.2 in.42.2 in.42.2 in.
ventilated driver seatyesyesyes
ventilated passenger seatyesyesyes
massagingyesyesyes
12 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
Front head room36.9 in.36.9 in.36.9 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front shoulder room59.2 in.59.3 in.59.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$116,600
Starting MSRP
$154,600
Starting MSRP
$162,000
Rear head room36.4 in.36.4 in.36.4 in.
Rear leg room32.2 in.32.2 in.32.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.2 in.55.2 in.55.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$116,600
Starting MSRP
$154,600
Starting MSRP
$162,000
19" Multispoke Wheelyesnono
20" 10-Spoke Wheelyesnoyes
Chrome Door Handle Insertsyesyesyes
Wheel Locksyesyesyes
20" AMG Twin 5-Spoke Forged Wheel (Titanium Grey)noyesno
20" AMG Twin 5-Spoke Forged Wheel (Black)noyesno
19" AMG Triple 5-Spoke Wheel (SPC)noyesno
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$116,600
Starting MSRP
$154,600
Starting MSRP
$162,000
Front track63.0 in.63.0 in.63.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.5 cu.ft.13.5 cu.ft.13.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4650 lbs.no4894 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.5 cu.ft.13.5 cu.ft.13.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.27 cd.0.27 cd.0.27 cd.
Length200.6 in.201.0 in.200.6 in.
Ground clearance5.1 in.no5.2 in.
Height55.8 in.55.8 in.55.8 in.
EPA interior volume105.0 cu.ft.105.0 cu.ft.105.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base116.3 in.116.3 in.116.3 in.
Width73.7 in.73.7 in.73.7 in.
Rear track63.3 in.63.3 in.63.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$116,600
Starting MSRP
$154,600
Starting MSRP
$162,000
Exterior Colors
  • Verde Brook Metallic (SPC)
  • Black
  • Magnetite Black Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic (SPC)
  • Monarch Blue Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • designo Graphite Metallic
  • designo Mystic Brown Metallic
  • Palladium Silver Metallic
  • Diamond Silver Metallic
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
  • Andorite Grey Metallic
  • Diamond White Metallic
  • Verde Brook Metallic (SPC)
  • designo Magno Alanite Grey Matte
  • designo Magno Cashmere White Matte Metallic
  • Black
  • Magnetite Black Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic (SPC)
  • Monarch Blue Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Palladium Silver Metallic
  • Diamond Silver Metallic
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
  • Andorite Grey Metallic
  • Diamond White Metallic
  • Verde Brook Metallic (SPC)
  • designo Magno Alanite Grey Matte
  • Black
  • Magnetite Black Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic (SPC)
  • Monarch Blue Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Palladium Silver Metallic
  • Diamond Silver Metallic
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
  • Andorite Grey Metallic
  • Diamond White Metallic
Interior Colors
  • designo Saffron Beige, premium leather
  • Ash/Grey Premium, premium leather
  • designo Jet Black, premium leather
  • designo Porcelain, premium leather
  • Black Premium, premium leather
  • Cashmere/Savanna Premium, premium leather
  • Sahara Beige/Black Premium, premium leather
  • Aubergine/Black Premium (SPC), premium leather
  • designo Deep White, premium leather
  • designo Mystic Red, premium leather
  • designo Light Brown, premium leather
  • designo Sand, premium leather
  • Ash/Grey Premium, premium leather
  • designo Porcelain, premium leather
  • Black Premium, premium leather
  • Cashmere/Savanna Premium, premium leather
  • designo Mystic Red, premium leather
  • Sahara Beige/Black Exclusive, premium leather
  • Aubergine/Black Exclusive (SPC), premium leather
  • Black Exclusive, premium leather
  • designo Light Brown, premium leather
  • designo Jet Black, premium leather
  • Cashmere/Savanna Exclusive, premium leather
  • Ash/Grey Exclusive, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$116,600
Starting MSRP
$154,600
Starting MSRP
$162,000
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesnoyes
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyesnono
255/45R18 tiresyesnono
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
20 x 9.5 in. wheelsnoyesno
Performance tiresnoyesno
275/35R20 102Z tiresnoyesno
275/40R19 tiresnonoyes
19 x 9.5 in. wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$116,600
Starting MSRP
$154,600
Starting MSRP
$162,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
multi-link front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$116,600
Starting MSRP
$154,600
Starting MSRP
$162,000
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
