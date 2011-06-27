  1. Home
2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Consumer Reviews

2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Consumer Reviews
5.0
3 reviews
Perfect sports car!

Bran, 07/21/2020
Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Went from a 2011 camaro to a 2020 RF GT in eternal blue mica. Best purchase I’ve ever made! Absolutely a blast to drive, feels as fast as the camaro I traded in. I’m 6’1 and fit in easily with an inch or 2 of head room to spare. Cons: Interior is okay (Apple CarPlay/android auto is what saves the infotainment) wind noise isn’t the greatest at highway speeds but it’s not too loud, truck space is tiny, and the cup holders aren’t the best. Pros: driving dynamic, handling, and steering is the best I’ve ever felt in a car, it’s very easy to maneuver around with the small size, parking is never an issue, RF top is fantastic, way better than the soft top in my personal opinion, gas mileage is great! I average ~30mpg and that’s with very spirited driving! All in all this is a fantastic sports car for the money! I highly recommend this vehicle!!!

My wife’s little zoom zoom!

Kim Willingham, 06/25/2020
Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Comfortable, quick, fun, surprisingly deep trunk.

Unreal ride!

Lou BER , 08/08/2020
Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

The most fun car to drive that I’ve had, and that’s saying something because I’m older and have had a lot of them. I’m sure there are faster convertibles out there, but for the money, this car absolutely is a joy. I don’t think I’ve missed an evening drive after work yet since I got it a month ago! Love it.

