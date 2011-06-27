2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Consumer Reviews

Bran , 07/21/2020 Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A)

Went from a 2011 camaro to a 2020 RF GT in eternal blue mica. Best purchase I’ve ever made! Absolutely a blast to drive, feels as fast as the camaro I traded in. I’m 6’1 and fit in easily with an inch or 2 of head room to spare. Cons: Interior is okay (Apple CarPlay/android auto is what saves the infotainment) wind noise isn’t the greatest at highway speeds but it’s not too loud, truck space is tiny, and the cup holders aren’t the best. Pros: driving dynamic, handling, and steering is the best I’ve ever felt in a car, it’s very easy to maneuver around with the small size, parking is never an issue, RF top is fantastic, way better than the soft top in my personal opinion, gas mileage is great! I average ~30mpg and that’s with very spirited driving! All in all this is a fantastic sports car for the money! I highly recommend this vehicle!!!