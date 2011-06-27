  1. Home
2020 Mazda CX-30 Consumer Reviews

5(79%)4(13%)3(4%)2(4%)1(0%)
4.7
24 reviews
Just wow! Premium package is luxury!

HJ, 02/11/2020
Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
78 of 79 people found this review helpful

We were in two minds whether to trade-up our existing crosstrek 2013 to 2020 or trade-in with the Mazda CX-30. After test driving both of them, we were convinced it had to be Mazda CX-30. - memory seats (saves the hassle as two people use the car) - speed display on the front glass (Very cool as it helps to keep a check on overspending, without being distracted) - Bose speakers (sound quality is really good) - 3yrs free remote start via app (it is very convenient as can start the car while leaving from the apartment, and by the time we walk and reach the apt.,) - rain sensing wipers - power moonroof - power rear gate (makes grocery shopping a breeze) And most importantly very quiet on the inside and we agreed it felt much more fun to drive than a crosstrek! So far been a week, and we are love with the car and the features!

Perfect dimensions.. Luxury feel.. Smooth ride..

JKSpeaks , 01/05/2020
Select 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
62 of 64 people found this review helpful

Just go for it if you have compact parking space. This is a drivers car. Everything is centered around the driver. If you are a short person, this is the car for you.

Better than the CX-3!

Michael K., 01/14/2020
Preferred 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
50 of 53 people found this review helpful

I took a new 2020 Mazda CX-30 with preferred package for a test drive. I own a 2016 Mazda CX-3. First thing I noticed was a super quiet ride. Secondly, I felt like I was in a expensive luxury car! The only thing I would change about this car is the engine. The new CX-30 needs the Skyactiv-X or a turbo to make it a perfect little SUV!

I love my CX 30

Lisa S, 01/28/2020
Premium 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
36 of 38 people found this review helpful

I had seen several commercials for the new CX30 so I decided to check it out among other small SUVs I was considering. It was by far the prettiest, sleekest, nicest interior and most comfortable drive of the cars I considered in this price category. I ended up leasing a fully loaded model for the same price as a mid range because it was on the lot rather than ordering. I love it more each day.

Love this SUV

Patti Graham , 03/27/2020
Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
13 of 13 people found this review helpful

The CX30 is a nicely appointed midsize SUV. It has every bell and whistle. The seats are incredibly comfortable with 2 memory settings. It gets great gas mileage. The only drawbacks are a blind spot on both sides. However there are blindsided warning sounds. On both sides and an indicator sound when you veer from your lane. Advanced braking systems are excellent and can stop the car at a set distance which is a good safety point. The rear window view is partially blocked by the tall back seat but not enough to be a real issue. It is difficult to locate all the functions without help from the dealer and the optional Navigation System is nice but having to manually enter the location address is time consuming and a bit frustrating. Other than those few minor issues, this SUV is a good buy for the cost, loaded with accessories without being cost prohibitive like Ford, Honda, and Toyota, is fuel efficient, and it is very comfortable to drive. This is my first Mazda after three Hyundai cars. I highly recommend the Mazda over all of the Hyundai models I have owned. If you're looking for an SUV and you don't want a huge behemoth, this is the car to buy.

