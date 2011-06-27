  1. Home
Used 1999 Mazda B-Series Pickup B4000 SE Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.5/370.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 4200 rpm
Turning circle41.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front shoulder room53.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.6 in.
Rear leg room40.3 in.
Measurements
Length201.7 in.
Curb weight3616 lbs.
Ground clearance9.1 in.
Height67.5 in.
Maximum payload1260.0 lbs.
Wheel base125.9 in.
Width70.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Amazon Green Metallic Clearcoat
  • Aztec Gold Metallic Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Medium Willow Green Metallic Clearcoat
  • Harvest Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Platinum Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Tan
