Used 1997 Mazda 626 LX V6 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)286.2/381.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque160 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower164 hp @ 5600 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height55.1 in.
Wheel base102.8 in.
Length184.4 in.
Width68.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Alpine White
  • Slate Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Black Onyx Clearcoat
  • Hunter Green Pearl Metallic
  • Mojave Beige Pearl Metallic
  • Timberline Metallic
  • Burgundy Brilliance Pearl Metallic
  • Designer Red Metallic
