Used 2008 Mazda 3 Consumer Reviews

4.7
218 reviews
Getting a good, fun car can be simple!

kevin, 12/16/2015
s Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5M)
44 of 44 people found this review helpful

this car is fun to drive, while it may not have the same power as the new 3 or many new small cars now (2015) it still gets up and goes with the 2.3L motor 7.2 seconds to 60 in my test with a stopwatch and a friend with the 5 speed manual. the passenger motor mount is fluid filled and breaks frequently spilling the fluid and causing vibrations that feel like a bent rim but the mount is cheap to buy and easy to replace with a jack and simple tools. gas mileage is simply ok. its not great but not horrible i get about 25.5-28mpg average depending on how much highway i drive and how much fun i decide to have that gas tank, but i did not get it for the mpg but for the fun i have driving it. the seats are comfortable and me being just at 6' tall i have plenty of room to move around. the interior plastics are well made and feel solid and at 7 years old still look new. the a/c is ice cold. the regular non hid lights are still decently bright and when upgraded with brighter bulbs give great beam pattern. I have owned mine for almost a year and put 8500 miles on it and the only issue was the motor mount and a thermostat (but thermostats go out on 99% of all cars) the sunroof motor was also loose and quit functioning but 3 screws fixed that and its worked just fine since then. the car handles great and feels rock solid driving down the road. it does have a minor amount of wind noise but nothing that makes it unbearable, just noticeable (and may just be because its 7 years old) simply put this car is fun and handles great it seems to be built well and has not given me any major issues. just like all small mazda cars its zippy and fun. test drive one thats been well maintained (as thats what all cars need) and you will be pleasantly surprised at how it handles and the amount of power it has. Well I must say the car held up well, through a wreck in the rear that was not my fault a 11,000 pound f350 hit me and it was still drivable, got that fixed. then it got totaled by a wreck that was my fault, but it did its job and protected me. so I bought a 2011 to replace this one. they are great cars

Great used car!

Jordyn M., 02/16/2016
New s Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5M)
22 of 22 people found this review helpful

I bought mine used with 72,000 miles. Pristine condition for a 2008 and so far everything is going great! Definitely recommend if looking for a used vehicle.

Great Car for the money. Fun to drive.

Davie Boy, 07/10/2015
s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5A)
19 of 19 people found this review helpful

I have a 2009 mazda 3i touring with 2.0 liter engine, 5-speed stick and 17" alloy wheels. I bought it new in 2009 and have been its only driver for 6 years and 90,000 miles. I like this car a lot. It's a great value. Heres the lowdown: THE GOOD: 1. Good gas mileage 2. Great steering 3. Great brakes 4. Roomy feel for an economy car 5. 2.0L motor has adequate power. 6. The suspension, steering and breaking are what make this car fun to drive. 7. Very Reliable THE BAD: 1. Noisy at highway speeds (wind, tire noise, engine) 2. Underpowered A/C in Florida heat. 3. Gasoline Cap is on the wrong side 4. Steering wheel hides the temperature gauge on the dash. 5. No real-time mpg readout on the dash / no bluetooth My 2009 was assembled in Japan and I was sorry to hear the 2015 model is assembled in Mexico. I have quality concerns about this so I plan to drive my Japanese 3i another 3 years before deciding whether to replacing it with another 3i.

Believe the reviews!

EW, 01/04/2008
14 of 14 people found this review helpful

I never thought I'd write an online review, but I simply had to come back and confirm that this car is indeed every bit as good as people say. I needed to get a new car and heavily researched the Mazda3 in addition to the Honda Civic Si, Honda Accord Coupe, Mitsubishi Lancer, Subaru Impreza WRX and BMW 328. As you can tell, price was not so much of a issue for me as getting a car I really liked. I was worried that the Mazda3 was underpowered and too "economy" (i.e. cheap and mundane) for my tastes, but after driving all of the cars mentioned above I was left with little doubts. Without exaggeration, this car drives and handles like a BMW. I could not be happier with the purchase.

So wonderful I bought another one

teamsc10190, 03/01/2015
s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M)
15 of 17 people found this review helpful

I had a 2006 Mazda 3 SGT that was my favorite car I'd owned since the early '70's. I decided late in 2009 that I needed to have another one but the second generation 3 was already at Mazda dealerships, sporting a vapid grin that I hated. I needed to find another first generation 3. The search for a SGT variant took me four years to find a low mileage pristine example CA car. When a 5-sp manual, White Pearl with navigation surfaced I pounced on it. It was well worth the effort and the wait. This car consistently delivers in smiles per mile. With the third generation 3, Mazda recovered the sexy face in a more capable and complete package that will be on my short list in the future. Four years down the road, I'm still a fan. Mazda produces the best unsung cars in the marketplace.

Research Similar Vehicles