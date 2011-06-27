2020 Maserati Ghibli Consumer Reviews
Flare and looks
Dr Ronald J Hall, 05/03/2020
S Q4 GranSport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
Don’t read all the bad reviews. This is a driving man’s car , not a ratings type script. Most complemented vehicle I ever owned. Get all the options with 21 inch wheels. And enjoy driving again.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
