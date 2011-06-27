  1. Home
Used 2008 Lexus RX 400h Consumer Reviews

More about the 2008 RX 400h
5(83%)4(15%)3(0%)2(0%)1(2%)
4.8
41 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Great Hybrid SUV

Karin, 01/29/2016
4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
33 of 33 people found this review helpful

Loved this car from the minute we bought it new. Nearing 80,000 miles and no complaints! Only some paint chips on door edges. Not buying a new one though. Don't like the new design and new screens. No more touch screens - uses a mouse! OMG! They went backwards!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Love Hate Relationship

G Henry, 10/17/2007
25 of 25 people found this review helpful

I have had my RXh for 4 months and I love it, and I hate it. It is comfortable, safe, easy to drive, quiet, stunning Levinson audio system and more but mine has problems with the regeneration. My regeneration worked perfect until the battery pack showed fully charged. Ever since then the regen works about 60% of the time. Two dealers have looked at it and found nothing. Now I have video proof I will take in this week to see how they will ignore my issue. If you get 19-22 mpg in the city your regen is also not working well. When it is working and you drive responsibly you will get 27 in the city. The RXh is wonderful and smooth and safe, but I bought a hybrid and expect it to work.

Wonderful Car

slo-jim, 11/03/2010
24 of 24 people found this review helpful

My RX 400h has been the very best, most reliable vehicle I have owned; buying my first car in 1967. Gas mileage has been super, averaging 28.5 MPG since day one. it is solid, very comfortable, has lots of power and a joy to drive. I recommend this car to anyone who wants a quality, energy efficient hybrid!

Great Vehicle, fantastic mileage

lexus_gta, 09/15/2014
33 of 34 people found this review helpful

I bought this used about a month ago with only about 60 K km. (less than 40K miles) on it. After much research I decided to use only REGULAR gas in it since it seems that Premium is more about performance than fuel economy. I'll probably throw in an additive every three months or so. Having driven it about 2500 km. (about 1500 miles), I'm averaging 8.6L / 100km. which is just over 27mpg. And that's on REGULAR Gas. My 2010 2.4L 4 cyl. Hyundai Santa Fe could not even begin to to approach these numbers. Couldn't be happier because I got a great deal on a car that was just inspected by Lexus and had all the brakes done by Lexus, and is practically new. My best vehicle ever!

Excellent Vehicle

ramskifast, 08/26/2013
4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
38 of 40 people found this review helpful

I bought this vehicle with 64K miles on it. Now I have 102K. My worse tank was 24mpg and the best was 29.25mpg. I seem to average between 25 and 27.50 with mixed driving. High speed highway (75-84) is only around 22. When I get the higher mileage it's usually when most of the driving is at lower speeds as you would expect. I noticed a review of this vehicle by someone stating poor mileage. There was either something wrong with the vehicle or it was due to poor driving habits. Way too many people blast up to the light and hit the brakes. Then they hit the gas hard taking off. Dumb-de-dumb. If you use softer driving habits you will get 26-28. You have to be thinking hybrid. Smart drivers will see the good mileage. Navigation works well with two exceptions. First is it's incredibly dumb that a passenger can not program the vehicle while the car is in motion. Second is the warning notice which displays for 5 or 6 seconds everytime you hit the NAV button. There should be a way to stop it from doing that.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
