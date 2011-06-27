Used 2008 Lexus RX 400h Consumer Reviews

Great Hybrid SUV Karin , 01/29/2016 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 33 of 33 people found this review helpful Loved this car from the minute we bought it new. Nearing 80,000 miles and no complaints! Only some paint chips on door edges. Not buying a new one though. Don't like the new design and new screens. No more touch screens - uses a mouse! OMG! They went backwards! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love Hate Relationship G Henry , 10/17/2007 25 of 25 people found this review helpful I have had my RXh for 4 months and I love it, and I hate it. It is comfortable, safe, easy to drive, quiet, stunning Levinson audio system and more but mine has problems with the regeneration. My regeneration worked perfect until the battery pack showed fully charged. Ever since then the regen works about 60% of the time. Two dealers have looked at it and found nothing. Now I have video proof I will take in this week to see how they will ignore my issue. If you get 19-22 mpg in the city your regen is also not working well. When it is working and you drive responsibly you will get 27 in the city. The RXh is wonderful and smooth and safe, but I bought a hybrid and expect it to work.

Wonderful Car slo-jim , 11/03/2010 24 of 24 people found this review helpful My RX 400h has been the very best, most reliable vehicle I have owned; buying my first car in 1967. Gas mileage has been super, averaging 28.5 MPG since day one. it is solid, very comfortable, has lots of power and a joy to drive. I recommend this car to anyone who wants a quality, energy efficient hybrid!

Great Vehicle, fantastic mileage lexus_gta , 09/15/2014 33 of 34 people found this review helpful I bought this used about a month ago with only about 60 K km. (less than 40K miles) on it. After much research I decided to use only REGULAR gas in it since it seems that Premium is more about performance than fuel economy. I'll probably throw in an additive every three months or so. Having driven it about 2500 km. (about 1500 miles), I'm averaging 8.6L / 100km. which is just over 27mpg. And that's on REGULAR Gas. My 2010 2.4L 4 cyl. Hyundai Santa Fe could not even begin to to approach these numbers. Couldn't be happier because I got a great deal on a car that was just inspected by Lexus and had all the brakes done by Lexus, and is practically new. My best vehicle ever!