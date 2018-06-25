Used 1999 Lexus RX 300 for Sale Near Me
37 listings
- 161,880 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$2,495$1,979 Below Market
- 114,206 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,995
- 226,099 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
- 195,259 miles2 Accidents, 6 Owners, Lease
$4,950
- 222,728 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$2,900$290 Below Market
- 224,911 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,000
- 139,559 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,999
- 198,181 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$4,500
- 193,460 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$5,400
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,900
- 151,852 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
- Not Provided1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$3,499
- 186,000 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
$3,995
- 140,213 miles
$3,499$2,544 Below Market
- 149,940 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$3,000$2,601 Below Market
- 163,058 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,295$883 Below Market
- 207,376 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,993$754 Below Market
- 108,902 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,991$449 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Lexus RX 300 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Lexus RX 300
Read recent reviews for the Lexus RX 300
Write a reviewSee all 86 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.586 Reviews
Report abuse
Jay Alan,06/25/2018
4dr SUV AWD
I have a 1999 and it is going strong with 228,000 miles and the only maintenance so far has been brakes, tires, oil filter, air filter, AC Recharge, and bulbs replacement. Considering it is the first year make and model I would rate that reliability tremendous. I think was is the most impressive feature of the RX 300 AWD is how great it performs in the snow, It has been in 2 to 3 feet in Wyoming and in the Sierra Mountains in California and Nevada. Never been stuck and have never had to chain up. The only complaint I have is the durability of the leather on the front seats. The leather wore out after about 10 years and now have to use seat covers.
