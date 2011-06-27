Used 1999 Lexus RX 300 Consumer Reviews
Best Vehicle I have ever owned. I have owned lots.
I have a 1999 and it is going strong with 228,000 miles and the only maintenance so far has been brakes, tires, oil filter, air filter, AC Recharge, and bulbs replacement. Considering it is the first year make and model I would rate that reliability tremendous. I think was is the most impressive feature of the RX 300 AWD is how great it performs in the snow, It has been in 2 to 3 feet in Wyoming and in the Sierra Mountains in California and Nevada. Never been stuck and have never had to chain up. The only complaint I have is the durability of the leather on the front seats. The leather wore out after about 10 years and now have to use seat covers.
Good older SUV
I bought this with 167k on it as a "winter beater" three years ago, never thinking that with that many miles it would be as great a vehicle as it is. The only thing that's ever gone wrong is that the ignition coils needed to be replaced. Still gets 20-25mpg, passes California smog with flying colors, looks pretty good for a 14 year old Lexus. It did have the advantage of being a one owner vehicle serviced exclusively by a Lexus dealer (it even has a Lexus brand battery). I change fluids religiously and expect it to go another 100k.
Affordable Luxury
I bought this car in late Fall from a private party. After much debate about what kind of SUV to buy I can now say I made a great choice! I was comparing it to the 4Runner and other comparable SUVs. I was a litte hesitant about buying a Lexus because of the cost factor and I thought that it may be too much to maintain. Since I bought it all I have done is a front brake job which I knew it needed when I bought it. Of course at first I brought it to a Lexus dealer but after seeing their review and estimates I brought it to my local shop and they did the same work for a lot less. I saved about $150 on the brake job with them. I have been extremely satisfied with it so far!
Lexus saved our lives!!
Owned a 1999 Lexus Rx 300 for five years. Three weeks ago my husband and I was hit from behind by a full sized pick up while sitting at a stop light,then pushed into another SUV in front of us. The police report said that the driver of the pick up never even noticed us and never slowed down and hit us doing 45mph. Although we received back/neck injuries, we feel that because we were driving our Lexus, it saved our lives. A police officer and a fireman both called our Lexus a "little tank" and told me that we were lucky to be driving it. we were told it could have more serious. We are definitely purchasing another Lexus as soon as we settle with insurance co. Miss our Lexy!
Have owned mine since it was new
I had owned my 1999 rx 300 since it was new. I currently have 78000 miles on it. No problems until I hit 65000 miles and my transmission went out. My dealer here in the SF bay area wanted 6500.00, so I shopped around and found an independent tranny shop who did it for 3500.00. Other than that, I love this car! I have never held on to a car for more than 6 years, but I still adore my Lexus. I just repaired the leather on the drivers side that ripped from 13 years of in and out. Otherwise both the interior and the exterior look great. I am hoping to keep her for 2 more years, and when ready to replace her, I would buy another Lexus in a heartbeat.
