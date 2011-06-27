  1. Home
2020 Lexus IS 300 Consumer Reviews

Very nice ! And very happy with my car !

Vania , 08/10/2020
F SPORT 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

A definite keeper! You can’t go wrong with Lexus, they’ve come along way! Not to mention my sales woman! She is the best!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
