2020 Lexus IS 300 Consumer Reviews
MSRP Starting at
$38,560
Save as much as $6,536
Very nice ! And very happy with my car !
Vania , 08/10/2020
F SPORT 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
A definite keeper! You can’t go wrong with Lexus, they’ve come along way! Not to mention my sales woman! She is the best!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
