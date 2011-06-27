Used 2003 Lexus GX 470 Consumer Reviews
Love love love my Lexus!
This is my second Lexus SUV. Reliable. Purchased used with higher mileage. Have had no repair issues just basic maintenance like oil changes. My SUV is now 11 years old but looks new and rides like new. We get compliments frequently. Stylish and luxury at is best. Planning to buy my third Lexus SUV soon.
BUILT TO LAST
I bought a 14 year old 2003 Lexus GX 470. It had 119,000 miles. Previously I drove 2 Acura models, 2013 MDX and 2016 RDX, both wonderful vehicles. But this "older" GX has really impressed me. Upon buying it I knew I would replace "stuff." I did replace the battery after 6 or 7,000 miles. THIS IS VERY IMPORTANT, IT WAS THE ORIGINAL BATTERY ACCORDING TO THE DATE LEGEND ON TOP OF BATTERY. IVE PUT AN ADDITIONAL 130,000 MILES IN 2 YEARS. All of the additional servicing has been maintenance based, fluid changes, 3 brake rotors, timing belt was done at 103,000 miles. It's incredibly reliable, durable, quiet and smooth on open highway. I'd buy another model with more updated safety and entertainment features in a minute. Finally I receive compliments all the time from others. Toyota and Lexus deserve a lot of credit with this truck. Cheers from Bucks County, Pa. I just replaced both front and rear tires. The mileage for my Firestone LE Destination 2 tires was excellent, just shy of 72,000 miles. Again, no other significant maintenance and I'm confident that trend continues
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Comfy, reliable SUV
I've driven this SUV for over 6 years and its the best car I've owned. Service is excellent (especially the Naperville dealer) and the SUV has the best fit and finish of any car I've driven (including Mercedes and Porsche). It continues to drive smoothly after 85K miles. I hope to have it for 200K+.
Exceeded our expectations
We have only owned it for a week, but we can't get enough of it! It is by far the most quality vehicle we ever owned, and blows away the 5 SUVs we've had in the past. It is such a smooth ride, the interior amenities are great. You truly feel "different" when you drive this car. Even though it is 3 years old, it looks and feels brand new. Sorry, I have to make this quick so I can go back and drive it somewhere... anywhere.
nice truck
No maintenance problems. No noises. (Should a "truck" be this quiet?). Refined yet functional. Superb all round performance. Very happy with it.
