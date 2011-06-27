2020 Lexus GX 460 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
GX 460 SUV
4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$58,540*
Total Cash Price
$52,241
Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$59,711*
Total Cash Price
$53,286
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 GX 460 SUV 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$878
|$909
|$941
|$973
|$1,008
|$4,709
|Maintenance
|$287
|$968
|$554
|$2,523
|$1,743
|$6,075
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$471
|$723
|$1,194
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,295
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,479
|Financing
|$2,810
|$2,259
|$1,672
|$1,047
|$378
|$8,166
|Depreciation
|$7,114
|$4,219
|$3,448
|$3,865
|$3,377
|$22,023
|Fuel
|$2,617
|$2,696
|$2,776
|$2,860
|$2,945
|$13,894
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,001
|$11,097
|$9,437
|$11,785
|$10,220
|$58,540
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 GX 460 SUV Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$896
|$927
|$960
|$992
|$1,028
|$4,803
|Maintenance
|$293
|$987
|$565
|$2,573
|$1,778
|$6,197
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$480
|$737
|$1,218
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,341
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,529
|Financing
|$2,866
|$2,304
|$1,705
|$1,068
|$386
|$8,329
|Depreciation
|$7,256
|$4,303
|$3,517
|$3,942
|$3,445
|$22,463
|Fuel
|$2,669
|$2,750
|$2,832
|$2,917
|$3,004
|$14,172
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,321
|$11,319
|$9,626
|$12,021
|$10,424
|$59,711
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 GX 460
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Ad
Build Your GX 460
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Lexus GX 460 in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related 2020 Lexus GX 460 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Kia Soul 2016
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2004
- Used Ford Shelby GT500 2007
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2017
- Used Lincoln Corsair 2018
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2007
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2013
- Used Lexus RX 350L 2018
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2006
- Used Toyota Camry 2003
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick Regal Sportback 2019
- Audi A8 2019
- 2019 Accent
- 2020 Range Rover
- 2021 Honda Civic News
- 2020 Audi TT
- 2021 Acura NSX News
- 2019 Cadillac CTS
- 2019 McLaren 720S Spider
- Ram 1500 Classic 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- Lexus RC F 2019
- 2021 Lexus NX 300h
- 2019 Lexus GS F
- 2019 Lexus LC 500h
- Lexus NX 300 2021
- 2020 Lexus GS 350
- Lexus RC 350 2020
- 2020 Lexus LX 570
Research Similar Vehicles
- Chevrolet Suburban 2019
- 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- Jaguar E-PACE 2020
- 2020 Cadillac XT4
- 2020 BMW X6 M
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 Niro EV
- 2020 Eclipse Cross
- 2019 Audi Q3
- Lexus RX 350L 2020